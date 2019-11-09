• A$AP Rocky is returning to Sweden for a performance several months after he was convicted there of assault stemming from a street brawl. Concert promoter Live Nation says the rapper will return to Stockholm "after tremendous support from the Swedish fans." The artist is due to perform Dec. 11 at Stockholm's Ericsson Globe arena. A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was convicted of assault for a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm. He pleaded self-defense, saying he tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who were following his entourage. But, on Aug. 14, Mayers and his two bodyguards were given "conditional sentences," meaning they won't serve prison time unless they commit a similar offense in the future. President Donald Trump had weighed in to support the Grammy-nominated recording artist.

• The Producers Guild of America will honor Octavia Spencer for her work behind the camera at its 2020 awards show. Spencer, who was among the producers of last year's best picture Oscar winner Green Book, will receive the Visionary Award at the Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 18. The honor is meant to celebrate producers who create "inspiring, uplifting stories that add unique value to society and culture." Spencer also served as an executive producer on Ma, a horror film released earlier this year that gave the Oscar-winning actress her first starring role. Previous recipients of the award include Brad Pitt, Ava DuVernay and black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

Actress Octavia Spencer, recipient of the Inspiration Award, waves to photographers at the 2019 GLSEN Respect Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

• Lawyer David Boies sued Alan Dershowitz for defamation, claiming the retired Harvard Law School professor falsely accused him of conspiring with clients in an extortion scheme tied to Jeffrey Epstein. The suit is the latest salvo in a bitter court fight between the two lawyers. Boies represents two women who said Epstein forced them to have sex with Dershowitz when they were teenagers. Dershowitz, who had represented Epstein, denies the allegations and claims the women, Virginia Giuffre and Sarah Ransome, worked with Boies to cook up false claims against him. Dershowitz "has engaged in a campaign to attack and vilify each of the lawyers who have represented his victims," Boies said in a complaint filed Thursday in state court in Manhattan. Dershowitz on Thursday countersued Giuffre, saying she's defaming him. Dershowitz was part of Epstein's legal team in negotiating a 2008 plea deal over criminal charges in Florida. Epstein had to serve 13 months in a Palm Beach jail and was allowed almost daily work release. New York's chief medical examiner ruled that Epstein hanged himself in his jail cell in August while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

In this Wednesday, March 6, 2019 file photo, Attorney Alan Dershowitz leaves Manhattan Federal Court in New York.

