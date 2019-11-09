Officials: Upkeep of state's levees on radar

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington had sleepless nights for two straight weeks last spring because of continuous visions in her head of a broken levee and a city underwater.

The Arkansas River was raging, and the wait for what seemed to be a looming catastrophe was emotional torture.

"This is something you don't want to live through," Washington told an audience of more than 40 people Friday during the two-day Greater Delta Region Conference at the Robinson Center in Little Rock.

One of the main topics of discussion during the event's second day was how Arkansas' levee system needs more attention, more maintenance and more respect, or communities along the river won't be spared from the next calamity.

The levees in Pine Bluff held steady earlier this year after a deluge of water from Oklahoma, as did most of the levees along the Arkansas River, but the fear of a breach resulted in a renewed push to reestablish a comprehensive monitoring system to ensure that the levees are being tended to.

After the flooding, Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued an executive order to create the Arkansas Levee Task Force.

"Right now, we're shaping up," Washington said.

In mid-May, northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas received more than 7 inches of rain, which filled the Arkansas River's flood risk reduction lakes to the point that they couldn't hold any more water. The floodgates to those lakes in Oklahoma had to be opened so that the dams wouldn't be overwhelmed, weather and state officials said.

As a result, the Arkansas River rose to record-breaking levels, which led to the breach of the Holla Bend Levee in Yell County, and property damage up and down the river. One death was reported near Fort Smith where flash flooding was most severe.

Other guest speakers Friday included Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., who discussed the need to maintain a sound levee system that includes taxing districts and an assurance that the accompanying tax revenue is being spent properly.

"You don't have a 500-year flood every few years, by definition," Griffin said. "It was a big, big, big flood.

"The bottom line is ... [officials] knew that they had potentially vulnerable levees," he continued. "Or at least they knew the maintenance that was needed had not been as robust as maybe it should have been."

Griffin said when so many years go by without any flood scares or threats to a levee, the priority gets overlooked and the money normally set aside for levee maintenance gets shifted to another infrastructure need.

Washington said when local and state officials started looking harder at levee districts, they noticed that the levee boards that were put in place years and decades ago had vacancies. Board members had died or moved away, and no one was appointed to take their places, she said.

After the spring flooding, county judges were tasked with overseeing appointments to individual levee districts, and making sure each district properly collects and allocates the tax money, Hill told attendees.

"We've begun that process of levee governance that I think will improve the situation up and down the Arkansas River Valley," Hill said.

Harvey Joe Sanner, president of the American Agriculture Movement of Arkansas in Des Arc, said Friday that a system needs to be put into place permanently, one that includes a point person at the state level, to ensure that levees are monitored.

Sanner acknowledged that such a program would cost money, but said in this case, the state must spend some money now in order to avoid spending a much larger amount later.

"You think levee maintenance is expensive? Try living through a flood," Sanner said.

Metro on 11/09/2019