PERRYVILLE 47, DANVILLE 21
DANVILLE -- Reid Standridge scored touchdowns rushing and receiving, helping Perryville (6-4, 4-3 3A-4) over Danville (4-6, 2-5).
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]
Sports on 11/09/2019
Print Headline: PERRYVILLE 47, DANVILLE 21
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.