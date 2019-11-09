Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map Listen In the news #Gazette200 Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

PERRYVILLE 47, DANVILLE 21

Today at 1:48 a.m.

PERRYVILLE 47, DANVILLE 21

DANVILLE -- Reid Standridge scored touchdowns rushing and receiving, helping Perryville (6-4, 4-3 3A-4) over Danville (4-6, 2-5).

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Sports on 11/09/2019

Print Headline: PERRYVILLE 47, DANVILLE 21

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT