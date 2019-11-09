Police: Little Rock shooting kills 1

Police tape
Police are investigating after a person was fatally shot in Little Rock early Saturday.
Officers dispatched to a shooting call near the Superstop in the 5100 block of Asher Avenue at about 2:15 a.m. found a person with at least one apparent gunshot wound, according to Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes. That person later died, Barnes said.
Authorities hadn’t released the identity of the victim Saturday morning.
Check back for further details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.