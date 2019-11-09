Police: Little Rock shooting kills 1

Police are investigating after a person was fatally shot in Little Rock early Saturday.

Officers dispatched to a shooting call near the Superstop in the 5100 block of Asher Avenue at about 2:15 a.m. found a person with at least one apparent gunshot wound, according to Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes. That person later died, Barnes said.

Authorities hadn’t released the identity of the victim Saturday morning.

Check back for further details.