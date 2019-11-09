Northside still rules in battle of Fort Smith

Southside Conner Austin catches a pass in front of Northside's William Releford during Friday's game at Fort Smith Southside.

FORT SMITH -- After seeing its playoff hopes dashed after several close losses this season, Fort Smith Northside let out its frustration against rival Fort Smith Southside.

The Grizzlies dominated the Mavericks for the fourth straight season, blowing open the game in the first half en route to a 35-12 victory in the regular-season finale for both teams.

For the first time since 1980, the Class 7A playoffs will be without both Northside (3-7, 1-6 7A-Central) and Southside (1-9, 0-7).

The Grizzlies had lost four conference games after leading in the second half. After building a 21-0 halftime lead, Northside's defense never let Southside rally in the second half.

"I thought we came out tonight and responded very well," Grizzly coach Mike Falleur said. "It has been a frustrating year. For whatever reason, we did not finish. Tonight, though, I am proud of our team. This win is great to send the seniors off and prepare for the offseason."

Because Southside is moving to the 7A-West, this game will move for the next two years as the season-opener for the schools.

"This game (against Southside) is the next ball game for us," Falleur said. "I am sure it will be a packed house when we play."

The Grizzlies used two drives and one big play to build a 21-0 halftime lead.

The Northside defense allowed 150 yards and seven first downs to Southside but stopped the Mavericks on four possessions inside Grizzly territory.

"Tonight, we looked like the Northside defense of old," Falleur said. "They did a good job. Then offense made some good plays and that is what you want when you have some electric guys on offense. They can score on any play from anywhere."

A short punt gave Northside good field possession at the Southside 40. The Grizzlies stayed on the ground for all eight plays, capped by a 1-yard run by Ty Massey with 8 seconds left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

Southside marched from its 20 to the Northside 35. The drive ended on a fourth-down sack by Glenn Brewer.

Northside's offense then marched 58 yards in just five plays, capped by Dreyden Norwood's 17-yard keeper for a 14-0 lead with 8 minutes left in the second quarter. The big play of the drive was a 27-yard pass from Matt Hollenbeck to Preston Baugh to the Maverick 31.

After another three-and-out by the defense, Northside this time scored on a quick strike as Tyheen Prosise turned a short Norwood pass into a 68-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter for a 21-0 lead.

Norwood added a 56-yard option keeper for a touchdown for a 28-0 Grizzly lead with 10 minutes left in the third quarter.

Southside's Luke Wyatt was inserted at quarterback in the second quarter and would throw a touchdown pass to Jack Clark and rushed for a 31-yard touchdown run in the second half.

FS NORTHSIDE 35, FS SOUTHSIDE 12 FS Northside 7 14 7 12 — 12 FS Southside 0 0 0 7 — 35 First Quarter NORTH– Massey 1 run (Stanton kick), :08.4. Second Quarter NORTH– Norwood 17 run (Stanton kick), 8:00. NORTH – Prosise 68 pass from Norwood (Stanton kick), 6:29. Third Quarter NORTH– Norwood 56 run (Stanton kick), 10:11. Fourth Quarter SOUTH – Clark 27 pass from Wyatt (kick failed), 10:36. NORTH – Thorne 3 pass from Hollenbeck (Stanton kick), 5:43. SOUTH – Wyatt 31 run (kick failed), 1:27.

Four Downs

• Northside leads the overall series 32-25-2 has won the last four over Southside.

• This is the first time since 1980 (when Northside dropped from Class AAAAA into the AAAA-West with Southside) that a Fort Smith school has not made the playoffs.

• Next season, both teams will be in different 7A conferences. The Grizzlies will remain in the 7A-Central while Southside moves to the 7A-West.

• Southside and Northside will open the 2020 season against each other on Zero Week.

