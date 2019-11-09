Ozark's defense rises to occasion against Elkins

OZARK -- Senior linebacker Bryant Burns made a play when Ozark needed it Friday night.

Burns reached high in the air to haul in an interception in the third quarter, then returned it for a 28-yard touchdown. That was the spark Ozark needed to help pull away for a 26-8 victory against Elkins in a 4A-4 Conference matchup at Hillbilly Stadium.

"We did what we were taught on that play," said Burns, who is committed to Army. "I jammed the No. 2 guy and sunk to the flats. The quarterback tried to throw it over me, but I made a catch and luckily found my way into the end zone. If the ball is in the air, we just make plays on it."

It was one of many big plays for the Ozark defense in the second half after holding just a 14-8 lead at the break. The Hillbillies ended up with three interceptions and two touchdowns on defense after the half.

Burns' touchdown gave Ozark a 20-8 edge early in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Eli Munnerlyn got a 24-yard sack, forced a fumble on the play then took the ball for an 8-yard touchdown. That extended the Hillbillies' lead to 26-8.

"We can always improve on things, so we don't want to be too prideful," Burns said. "But we made some great plays. We had some we need to improve on as well. But overall, we are a great defense and keep getting better."

Ozark (9-1, 7-0) capped the season heading into postseason play with an eight-game winning streak and back-to-back conference championships.

"I'm proud of this group finishing the season with a win and back-to-back conference championships," Ozark coach Jeremie Burns said. "These guys were second in conference, then won two in a row. They have put in so much work. We've been proud of them getting better each year."

Ozark entered the game allowing just 69 points in the initial nine games of the season. That ranked first in fewest points allowed in Class 4A and fourth overall in the state.

The Hillbillies' defense was the key again to help close out the season with a victory. Ethan Foster had two interceptions on the night, while Duke Walker had one as well for Ozark.

"The defensive staff does such a good job working with those kids," Jeremie Burns said. "We got some big plays tonight. They have schemed things up really well. They have kept us in some games when the offense struggles a little."

Both programs will advance to postseason play. Ozark, a No. 1 seed, hosts Malvern, while Elkins, a No. 5 seed, travels to Warren. Burns said he feels the close game against Elkins will help them next week.

"This was a wake-up call because we have had some easier games this year," Jeremie Burns said. "It was a good test. We knew they'd play well, and they came out here and did it."

Elkins (5-5, 3-4) was able to cut into Ozark's early lead by scoring the final eight points of the first half to be down 14-8 at the break.

The Elks tossed an interception that was caught by Ozark's Foster and was spotted at the Hillbillies' 1. A couple plays later, Elkins was able to get a safety swarming for a tackle in the end zone on a Ozark rushing attempt.

Elkins took the free kick after the score and went 56 yards for a touchdown. Josh Allan caught a 15-yard pass from Kain Johnson before a failed two-point attempt. That made the score 14-8 with about two minutes before halftime.

Ozark forced a three-and-out stop on the opening drive of the game then used a nine-play drive to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. The Hillbillies went 61 yards, and it was capped with a 2-yard touchdown rush from running back Tyler Sanders.

The Hillbilly defense forced a turnover on downs on the following possession from the Elks. Ozark then used its second drive of the night to take a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Ozark used a 16-play, 61-yard drive that was closed out with a 3-yard run from quarterback Harper Faulkenberry. The possession was kept alive with a lengthy third-down conversion and a fourth-down conversion as well.

"We scored twice there in the first two series," Jeremie Burns said. "You can't ask for a better start than that. But we got put in a bind and they got eight points off it. The kids played hard and stepped up on defense."

Ozark 26, Elkins 8 Elkins 0 8 0 0 — 8 Ozark 7 7 6 6 — 26 First quarter Ozark — Sanders 2 run (Timmerman kick), 6:34 Second quarter Ozark — Faulkenberry 3 run (Timmerman kick), 9:51 Elkins — safety, 5:00 Elkins — Allan 15 pass from Johnson (run failed), 2:18 Third quarter Ozark — Burns 28 interception (kick failed), 7:40 Fourth quarter Ozark — Munnerlyn 8 fumble return (kick failed), 7:32

Four Downs

• Ozark extends its conference winning streak to 19 games in a row.

• The Hillbillies were led on offense by quarterback Faulkenberry, who finished with 23 carries for 112 yards with a touchdown.

• Elkins quarterback Kain Johnson finished 10 of 21 passing for 106 yards and a touchdown.

