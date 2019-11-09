SHILOH CHRISTIAN 28, PEA RIDGE 26
SPRINGDALE -- Shiloh Christian (10-0, 7-0) won the 1-4A Conference championship by holding off Pea Ridge (6-4, 6-1).
Tate Busey pulled the Blackhawks within 28-26 with under two minutes to go. But Busey's two-point conversion run attempt was stopped one yard short.
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]
Eli Reece threw a touchdown pass to Truitt Tollett for the Saints.
Pea Ridge will be the 1-4A's No. 2 seed in the Class 4A playoffs.
Sports on 11/09/2019
Print Headline: SHILOH CHRISTIAN 28, PEA RIDGE 26
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.