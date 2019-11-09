SHILOH CHRISTIAN 28, PEA RIDGE 26

SPRINGDALE -- Shiloh Christian (10-0, 7-0) won the 1-4A Conference championship by holding off Pea Ridge (6-4, 6-1).

Tate Busey pulled the Blackhawks within 28-26 with under two minutes to go. But Busey's two-point conversion run attempt was stopped one yard short.

Eli Reece threw a touchdown pass to Truitt Tollett for the Saints.

Pea Ridge will be the 1-4A's No. 2 seed in the Class 4A playoffs.

