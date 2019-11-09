Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map Listen In the news #Gazette200 Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 28, PEA RIDGE 26

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:50 a.m.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 28, PEA RIDGE 26

SPRINGDALE -- Shiloh Christian (10-0, 7-0) won the 1-4A Conference championship by holding off Pea Ridge (6-4, 6-1).

Tate Busey pulled the Blackhawks within 28-26 with under two minutes to go. But Busey's two-point conversion run attempt was stopped one yard short.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Eli Reece threw a touchdown pass to Truitt Tollett for the Saints.

Pea Ridge will be the 1-4A's No. 2 seed in the Class 4A playoffs.

Sports on 11/09/2019

Print Headline: SHILOH CHRISTIAN 28, PEA RIDGE 26

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT