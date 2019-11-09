SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 27, FAYETTEVILLE 6

FAYETTEVILLE -- Springdale Har-Ber (7-3, 5-2) earned the 7A-West Conference's No. 3 seed with a victory over Fayetteville (5-5, 4-3) at Harmon Field.

The Wildcats limited the Bulldogs to 215 yards of offense and shut out the home team in the second half.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Blaise Wittschen passed for 183 yards and 2 touchdowns and also ran for a score.

Jay Burns rushed for 143 yards on 20 carries, while Torrance Farmer added 106 yards on 15 carries.

[GALLERY: Click here for more photos from the game » arkansasonline.com/119harber/]

Fayetteville will be the No. 4 seed from the 7A-West.

Sports on 11/09/2019