SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 27, FAYETTEVILLE 6
FAYETTEVILLE -- Springdale Har-Ber (7-3, 5-2) earned the 7A-West Conference's No. 3 seed with a victory over Fayetteville (5-5, 4-3) at Harmon Field.
The Wildcats limited the Bulldogs to 215 yards of offense and shut out the home team in the second half.
Blaise Wittschen passed for 183 yards and 2 touchdowns and also ran for a score.
Jay Burns rushed for 143 yards on 20 carries, while Torrance Farmer added 106 yards on 15 carries.
Fayetteville will be the No. 4 seed from the 7A-West.
Sports on 11/09/2019
