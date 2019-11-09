State Division I college basketball roundups

SUN BELT MEN

MISSISSIPPI 71, ARKANSAS STATE 43

Canberk Kus and Marquis Eaton scored 10 points each for Arkansas State University on Friday in a loss to Mississippi at The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss.

The Red Wolves jumped out to a 4-1 lead after a three-pointer by Christian Willis and 1 of 2 free throws by Kus, but a Devontae Shuler jumper and 1 of 2 free throws from Luis Rodriguez tied the game at 4-4 with 17:46 left in the first half. A three-pointer by KJ Buffen gave the Rebels a 7-4 lead with 17:22 remaining, and the lead would grow from there. Rodriguez hit a layup with 15 seconds left in the first half, giving Ole Miss a 39-19 lead at halftime.

Arkansas State shot 33% (15 of 46) from the floor, including 6-of-19 shooting from the three-point line, and hit 7 of 12 free throws. Ole Miss shot 45% (25 of 56) from the floor, hitting 8 of 26 three-pointers and 13 of 20 free throws. The Rebels outrebounded the Red Wolves 40-28 and outscored them 30-14 in the lane.

Shuler led Ole Miss with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 3 three-pointers. Buffen hit 5 of 6 shots from the floor and 5 of 8 free throws to score 16 points.

SWAC WOMEN

COASTAL CAROLINA 76, UAPB 69

Aiya El Hassan scored a team-high 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor Friday to pace the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in a loss to Coastal Carolina at The HTC Center in Conway, S.C.

The Lions led 21-19 at the end of the first quarter, but two made free throws by Torrie Cash gave the Chanticleers a 22-21 lead with 9:01 left in the first half. The teams traded baskets over the next few minutes, and a layup by Jayla Atmore with 4:20 left in the half gave UAPB a 25-24 lead. Two free throws from Naheria Hamilton gave Coastal Carolina the lead for good at 26-25 with 3:57 remaining in the first half. The Chanticleers' lead grew to six points with two minutes left in the half, but they settled for a 40-35 halftime lead.

The Lions shot 41.7% (25 of 60) from the floor, including 6 of 14 three-pointers, and hit 13 of 19 free throws. The Chanticleers shot 41.5% (27 of 65) from the floor, hitting 6 of 17 three-pointers and 16 of 21 free throws. Coastal Carolina outrebounded UAPB 50-26, including a 22-8 edge on the offensive glass, and turned 16 UAPB turnovers into 17 points.

Tyler Pyburn scored 15 points and Kyeonia Harris added 13 for UAPB, which doesn't play again until Nov. 19 at Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Hamilton scored a game-high 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting for Coastal Carolina, while Zacharyia Esmon poured in 20 -- including 4 three-pointers -- and Cash finished with 10.

Sports on 11/09/2019