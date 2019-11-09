VILONIA 28, GREENBRIER 10
VILONIA -- The Eagles (7-3, 6-1 5A-West) pulled away from Greenbrier (5-5, 3-4) by scoring twice in the final five minutes on rushing touchdowns by Draven Smith and Tyler Moran.
After a slow start that saw Vilonia leading 7-3 at halftime, the Eagles started the second half scoring on a 77-yard interception return by Nick Lewis.
In the fourth quarter, Greenbrier trimmed the deficit on a 20-yard touchdown pass.
Later, Smith scored on a 7-yard run, followed by Moran's 35-yard touchdown run to cap the victory.
