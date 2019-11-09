WALLY HALL: This is rock bottom for Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Enough is enough.

The University of Arkansas Razorbacks hit rock bottom Saturday when it lost to Western Kentucky 45-19 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Hilltoppers are a fine team, and their quarterback — who used to be Arkansas’ quarterback — was the best quarterback on the field.

Ty Storey, who transferred after one season under Chad Morris, passed for one touchdown and ran for two more. Good for him. He deserved this moment.

But it further illustrated that the once-proud Razorback program seems to be in total disarray.

Morris never seems to start the right quarterback.

The Razorbacks have home losses to San Jose State and Western Kentucky in the same season. Those weren’t fluke losses.

This is what happens when you have people with no athletic background making athletic decisions.

Chancellor Joe Steinmetz wasted no time in appointing Julie Cromer Peoples the interim AD after Jeff Long was fired. He didn’t notice or didn’t care there were other assistant or associate ADs who actually had experience in football hirings.

After being snubbed by Gus Malzahn, Cromer Peoples decided on Morris. Steinmetz backed her and asked the board of trustees to approve his hiring.

Morris is 4-18 overall and 0-14 in SEC play since.

Saturday on senior day, most of the Razorbacks — especially on defense — quit on him.

Not all, but too many. The Hilltoppers raced to a 35-7 halftime lead, and Knute Rockne couldn’t have inspired a comeback against a team that lost its season opener to the University of Central Arkansas.

The UA football program is at a fork in the road.

Either Morris stays, ramps up the recruiting efforts and proves rumors that several freshmen will transfer are false; or they fire him, pay him a ridiculous $10 million buyout and start all over. This is rock bottom, and something has to be done to jump-start the program.

This falls on the shoulders of Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek and Steinmetz.

Yurachek already should have a short list of candidates, and it is time now, today, for the board of trustees to get involved in the decision-making. They all have a history with the UA, and two are former lettermen.

Enough is enough.