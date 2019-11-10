3 drivers die in crashes on state roadways

Crashes on Arkansas roadways killed three people over two days last week, according to preliminary crash reports from the Arkansas State Police.

John A. Prater, 50, of Hot Springs died Saturday morning after his Chevrolet C1500 ran into a ditch and overturned at 10:06 a.m. on Hempstead County Road 207 near DeAnn, a report said. Prater was ejected from the vehicle, the report said.

Joshua Garmroth, 34, of Paragould died in a head-on crash at 2:09 p.m. Friday, a report said. An oncoming vehicle on Arkansas 135 in Greene County crashed into the Ford Expedition that Garmroth was driving, the report said.

A woman driving south on the highway crossed the centerline, sideswiped one vehicle and then crashed head-on into Garmroth's vehicle, the report said.

The driver of the oncoming car, a woman in Garmroth's car and a minor were injured, the report said.

Steven P. Cox, 64, of Emmet died after a 7:01 p.m. crash Friday on Arkansas 8 near Caddo Gap in Montgomery County, a report said. Cox's vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and hit a large sign, the report said.

Road conditions were clear and dry at the time of all of the crashes, according to the reports.

Metro on 11/10/2019