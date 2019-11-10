Little Rock notebook

Water utility wins best-taste contest

Central Arkansas Water, which serves Little Rock and surrounding areas, won an annual regional water-tasting contest, the utility said in a news release.

Central Arkansas Water placed first in the taste contest at the Southwest Section American Water Works Association Annual Conference and Exposition, competing against utilities in Tulsa and Bastrop, La.

Chief Executive Officer Tad Bohannon credited the utility's watershed protection efforts.

"By minimizing what must be removed from the water, CAW is able to provide a better end product and save ratepayers money," Bohannon said in the release.

Central Arkansas Water will compete for the title of best-tasting water in the nation at the American Water Works Association national conference in Orlando, Fla., in June 2020.

Age-Friendly panel seeks public input

The Age-Friendly Little Rock Commission will host the first in a series of public listening sessions Nov. 18.

Attendees will get help completing a survey that will inform the commission's recommendations to the city Board of Directors on age-friendly policymaking.

The survey is available online at bit.ly/agefriendlylittlerock.

The session will be hosted by commissioners as well as city directors Doris zWright and Capi Peck at West Central Community Center, 4521 John Barrow Road. It's scheduled for 6 p.m.

The commission's survey seeks to assess the availability of resources and amenities for residents 55 and older.

