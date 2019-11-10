Sections
Breaking: Arkansas fires Chad Morris as head football coach
by Tom Murphy | Today at 10:58 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas coach Chad Morris is shown during a game against Western Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Fayetteville. - Photo by Ben Goff

The University of Arkansas fired football coach Chad Morris on Sunday, a day after the Razorbacks’ 45-19 home loss to Western Kentucky, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has confirmed.

The loss dropped the team’s overall record to 2-8. Morris was 4-18 in two seasons as the Razorbacks’ head coach, including 0-14 in SEC games.

Morris, 50, was hired from SMU in December 2017, 12 days after the Razorbacks fired Bret Bielema at the conclusion a 4-8 season. Saturday’s loss dropped Morris’ college record to 18-40 in five seasons.

Assistant Coach and former Razorback quarterback Barry Lunney Jr. will serve as the interim coach.

In a statement, UA Athletics Diredcto Hunter Yurachek said a change was "necessary to move our football program forward and position it for success."

“It is clear that we have not made the progress necessary to compete and win, especially within the Southeastern Conference," he said. "Throughout our history in football, as well as with our other sport programs, we have demonstrated that the University of Arkansas is capable of being nationally competitive. I have no doubt that as we move forward, we will identify a head coach that will help lead our program to that benchmark."

Check back for updates and read Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

This story was originally published at 10:58 a.m.

