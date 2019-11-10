Bentonville nips rivals again

HOT SPRINGS -- Mike Power summed up the Class 6A boys state cross country championship as "a different day and a different course."

But the final results remained the same. Power's Bentonville team, led by individual champion Lukas Pabst, edged Fayetteville to win its third consecutive state title and eighth overall during Saturday's races on the Oaklawn Park infield.

Boys CLASS 6A TEAM SCORES 1. Bentonville 30; 2. Fayetteville 36; 3. Springdale Har-Ber 89; 4. Conway 138; 5. Bryant 149; 6. Bentonville West 150; 7. Rogers 186; 8. Cabot 202; 9. Rogers Heritage 210; 10. Springdale 317 INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Lukas Pabst, Bentonville, 15:21.9; 2. Carter Betts, Fayetteville, 15:35.6; 3. Dawson Mayberry, Bentonville, 15:36.2; 4. Dylan Mayberry, Bentonville, 15:44.4; 5. Daniel Graham, Bentonville, 15:50.6; 6. Jack Williams, Fayetteville, 15:57.9; 7. Hudson Betts, Fayetteville, 16:02.1; 8. Anton Michna, Fayetteville, 16:04; 9. John Sutton, Conway, 16:12.7; 10. Brady Pascoe, Conway, 16:12.9. CLASS 5A TEAM SCORES 1. Mountain Home 42; 2. Lake Hamilton 51; 3. Russellville 156; 4. Hot Springs Lakeside 173; 5. Siloam Springs 176; 6. Maumelle 177; 7. Greenwood 184; 8. Benton 218; 9. Jonesboro 230; 10. Vilonia 248. INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Dominic Ward, Greenbrier, 16:05.7; 2. Whit Lawrence, Mountain Home, 16:06.4; 3. Andrew Westphal, Mountain Home, 16:18.6; 4. Zeke McCain, Lake Hamilton, 16:19.5; 5. Tyler Melton, Maumelle, 16:21.8; 6. Jacob Pyeatt, Mountain Home, 16:33.7; 7. Noah Smith, Lake Hamilton, 16:45.9; 8. Caleb Wrublesky, HS Lakeside, 16:57.2; 9. Bob Allen, Mountain Home, 17:01.9; 10. Noah Embrey, Greenwood, 17:11.5. CLASS 4A TEAM SCORES 1. Huntsville 68; 2. De Queen 109; 3. Valley View 120; 4. Batesville 146; 5. Farmington 185; 6. Pea Ridge 191; 7. Pulaski Academy 256; 8. Heber Springs 274; 9. Berryville 311; 10. Monticello 319. INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Jacob Braswell, Huntsville, 16:53.4; 2. Tanner Barbee, Huntsville, 17:23.1; 3 Cory Hockenberry, Gentry, 17:36.5; 4. Johnny Sanchez, De Queen, 17:39.3; 5. Daniel Sanderson, Clarksville, 17:41.3; 6. Hassan Sardar, Pulaski Academy, 17:45.1; 7. AJ Post, Ozark, 17:49.2; 7. Miguel Diaz, De Queen, 17:53.1; 8. Jacob Truman, Gentry, 17:53.2; 9. Mathew Dunsworth, Clarksville, 17:56.4. CLASS 3A TEAM SCORES 1. West Fork 41; 2. Episcopal Collegiate 74; 3. Green Forest 127; 4. Cave City 128; 5. Genoa Central 136; 6. Waldron 163; 7. Bismarck 181; 8. Centerpoint 207; 9. Elkins; 10. Jessieville 224. INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Luke Walling, Cave City, 15:46.5; 2. Connor Jackson, Manila, 16:02.0; 3. Dalton Jones, Genoa Central, 16:33.8; 4. Fischer Miller, Cave City, 16:33.9; 5. Jaxson Everett, West Fork, 17:23.6; 6. Matthew Browmiller, West Fork, 17:29.5; 7. Brolan Griffeth, Episcopal Collegiate, 17:31.2; 8. Jake Lopez, Green Forest, 17:32.0; 9. Ryan Gregerson, West Fork, 17:33.0; 10. Gregory Burney, West Fork, 17:46.7. CLASS 1A/2A TEAM SCORES 1. Ouachita 81; 2. Quitman 112; 3. Acorn 123; 4. Conway St. Joseph 131; 5. Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy 196; 6. The New School 210; 7 Hermitage 213; 8. Haas Hall-Fayetteville 223; 9. Greers Ferry West Side 236; 10. Izard County Consolidated 285. INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Josh Tibbs, Conway Christian, 17:30.2; 2. Tanner Barbour, The New School, 18:03.4; 3. Joseph Garay, Hermitage, 18:05.3; 4. Seth Bohannon, Haas Hall-Bentonville, 18:11.8; 5. Justice Neufeld, Acorn, 18:14.6; 6. Aidan Rheay, Haas Hall-Fayetteville, 18:15.2; 7. Ayden Barbour, The New School, 18:19.2; 8. Derian Yang, Arkansas Arts Academy, 18:24.1; 9. Tysen Barbour, The New School, 18:24.2; 10. Brady Lyle, Acorn, 18:25.9 Girls CLASS 6A TEAM SCORES 1. Bentonville 36; 2. Fayetteville 38; 3. Rogers 51; 4. Bentonville West 150; 5. Springdale Har-Ber 150; 6. Springdale 171; 7. Cabot 218; 8. Bryant 254; 9. Conway 257; 10. Rogers Heritage 306. INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Ali Nachtigal, Rogers, 18:28.4; 2. Grace Litzinger, Fayetteville, 18:50.7; 3. Anabelle Bradley, Bentonville, 19:05.9; 4. Emily Robinson, Bentonville, 19:16.4; 5. Carson Wasemiller, Fayetteville, 19:30; 6. Hailey Day, Rogers, 19:35.1; 7. Mary Margaret Harris, Fayetteville, 19:35.4; 8. Elizabeth Heffernan, Bentonville, 19:45; 9. Kourtney Gage, Bentonville, 19:49.1; 10. Kenja Dresel, Fayetteville, 19:49.8. CLASS 5A TEAM SCORES 1. Greenwood 65; 2. Lake Hamilton 107; 3. Siloam Springs 113; 4. Hot Springs Lakeside 118; 5. Russellville 123; 6. Mountain Home 136; 7. Little Rock Christian 148; 8. Vilonia 149; 9. Benton 198; 10. Jonesboro 205. INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Marcie Cudworth, Mountain Home, 19:08.2; 2. Macie Cash, Greenwood, 19:18.2; 3. Olivia Pielemeier, Lake Hamilton, 19:33.1; 4. Taylor Koeth, Greenwood, 19:44.0; 5. Whitley Terry, HS Lakeside, 20:03.0; 6. Emma Selph, Benton, 20:08.7; 7. Charissa Helms-Pittman, Russellville, 20:17.4; 8. McKaila Davis, HS Lakeside, 20:17.6; 9. Mary Beth Bailey, Jonesboro, 20:27.9; 10. Madelyn Wilkinson, Greenwood, 20:31.1 CLASS 4A TEAM SCORES 1. Harrison 39; 2. Valley View 54; 3. De Queen 112; 4. Pea Ridge 146; 5. Heber Springs 161; 6. Prairie Grove 212; 7. Clarksville 242; 8. Monticello 295; 9. Farmington 306; 10. Batesville 315 INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Ruthy Ryan, Harrison, 19:50; 2. Chloe Weathers, Clarksville, 20:13.7; 3. Kendal Minton, Valley View, 20:20.5; 4. Noelle Pall, Harrison, 20:25; 5. Camryn Casey, Harrison, 20:29.5; 6. Reese Gardner, Batesville Southside, 20:35.7; 7. Heidy Galvan, De Queen, 20:37.0; 8. Gisselle Estrada, Berryville, 20:57.1; 9. Reese McMillan, Valley View, 21:09.1; 10. Harmony Reynolds, Pea Ridge, 21:09.7. CLASS 3A TEAM SCORES 1. Waldron 84; 2. Jessieville 105; 3. Harding Academy 111; 4. West Fork 122; 5. Elkins 134; 6. Bald Knob 137; 7. Genoa Central 161; 8. Greenland 175; 9. Green Forest 195; 10. Mansfield 224. INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Juliah Rodgers, Jessieville, 20:29.5; 2. Joyce Ferguson, West Fork, 20:48.7; 3. Maria Grano, Waldron, 20:57.8; 4. Sadie McDonald, Manila, 21:02.4; 5. Brooke Wyatt, Fountain Lake, 21:20.5; 6. Katie Greene, Elkins, 21:26.4; 7. Aubrey Campos, Greenland, 21:27.7; 8. Nealie Den Herder, West Fork, 21:46.7; 9 Joanna White, Harding Academy, 21:51.9; 10. Brooklyn Langer, Marshall, 21:59.5. CLASS 1A/2A TEAM SCORES 1. Quitman 48; 2. Greers Ferry West Side 55; 3. Melbourne 77; 4. Izard County 147; 5. Haas Hall-Fayetteville 147; 6. Salem 159; 7. Horatio 206; 8. Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy 206; 9. Mulberry 213; 10. Acorn 222. INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Becca Beard Academics Plus, 20:11.9; 2. Abbey Linville, Rural Special, 20:34.9; 3. Lillian Hellwig, NWA Classical, 20:46.8; 4. Taylor Hooten, Quitman, 20:51; 5. Ali Looney, Parkers Chapel, 21:07.2; 6. Ashtyn Knapp, GF West Side, 21:13.3; 7. Haley Gentry, GF Westside, 21:17.6; 8. Kenley McCarn, Melbourne, 21:21.4; 9. Kate Provence, Melbourne, 21:30.2; 10. McKenzie Greeson, Sacred Heart, 21:46.9.

Bentonville compiled 30 points to 36 for Fayetteville, which was a 13-point turnaround from last week when the Bulldogs claimed the 6A-West Conference by a 37-44 margin at Rogers. Bentonville has edged Fayetteville in the past three state meets by a combined 22 points.

"When you have a leader like Lukas Pabst out there and those other guys are hungry to perform, it came down to doing it on the day," Power said. "We knew this was the biggest day on our calendar, and they performed great.

"They really wanted it, and it showed in their performance. These guys were focused on the state meet, and if there's one meet you want to win, it's state. I think this course suited our athletes and the type of athletes they are, so it felt pretty good."

All five Bentonville runners ran personal-bests over the 5,000-meter course, and four Tigers finished among the top-five runners. That included Pabst, who ran with the early leaders for the first half-mile and made his move before he reached the 1-mile marker.

Pabst finished his race in 15 minutes, 21.9 seconds, almost 13 seconds faster than Fayetteville's Carter Betts. A trio of Tigers -- twin brothers Dawson and Dylan Mayberry, and Daniel Graham -- were the next three to cross the finish line within 14 seconds of each other.

"We were looking forward to the team win," Lukas said. "We were focused on team runs and everything. I just went out with the pack. When the pace started slowing down, I took it. I knew I did it last week and it worked, so I decided to do it again."

Fayetteville and Bentonville each had four runners among the top eight, but Bentonville had 13 points at that point to Fayetteville's 23. Fayetteville had the first No. 5 runner as Gabe Craig finished 13th, but it wasn't enough as Bentonville's fifth runner, Colin Conway, was 17th.

Springdale Har-Ber was a distant third with 89 points, while Conway and Bryant closed out the top five with 138 and 149 points, respectively.

5A BOYS

Mountain Home had four runners finish in the top 10 as the Bombers ended Lake Hamilton's run of six consecutive state titles.

Dominic Ward of Greenbrier repeated as the state individual champion with his time of 16:05.7, while the Mountain Home duo of Whit Lawrence (16:06.4) and Andrew Westphal (16:18.6) took second and third, respectively. Teammate Jacob Pyeatt was sixth at 16:33.7, while Ky Bickford took ninth at 17:01.

The Bombers finished with 30 points, while Lake Hamilton took second with 54. Russellville was a distant third at 160, followed by Siloam Springs at 179 and Maumelle at 180.

4A BOYS

Huntsville had the one-two punch of Jacob Braswell and Tanner Barbee, and that helped the Eagles win their second consecutive state title.

Braswell won the meet, finishing in 16:53.4, while Barbee was behind him at 17:23.1, 13 seconds faster than third-place finisher Cory Hockenberry of Gentry.

Huntsville finished with 68 points, while De Queen -- despite two runners in the top 10 -- was a distant second with 109. Rounding out the top five were Valley View with 120, Batesville with 146 and Farmington with 185.

3A BOYS

West Fork placed four runners among the top-10 finishers and earned its first state cross country title in school history.

The Tigers, led by Jaxson Everett's fifth-place finish, compiled 41 points to second-place Episcopal Collegiate's 74. Green Forest was third with 127, followed by Cave City with 128 and Genoa Central with 136.

Everett had a time of 17:23.6, followed by teammates Matthew Browmiller (sixth, 17:29.5), Ryan Gregerson (ninth, 17:33) and Gregory Burney (10th, 17:46.7).

Luke Walling of Cave City captured the individual title with a time of 15:46.5, while Manila's Connor Jackson was second at 16:02.0.

1A/2A BOYS

Ouachita, just like Bentonville, claimed its third consecutive title. The Warriors, however, earned theirs without having a runner finish in the top 10.

Instead, Ouachita had four of its five runners place among the top 20, and that was enough to win. Tanner Wilson led the Warriors with his 13th-place finish as they compiled 81 points, while Quitman was next in line with 112, followed by Acorn with 123 and Conway St. Joseph with 131.

Josh Tibbs of Conway Christian enjoyed one of the biggest margins of victory with his time of 17:30.2, while Tanner Barbour of The New School was a distant second at 18:03.4, almost two seconds ahead of Hermitage's Joseph Garay.

