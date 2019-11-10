Body found in burning car called Pine Bluff's 27th homicide of year

FILE - A Pine Bluff police vehicle is shown in this 2009 file photo.
A body found inside a burning car in Pine Bluff on Saturday night appears to be that of a homicide victim, authorities said.
Officers responded to a vehicle fire in the area of 2300 E. Pullen at about 6:45 p.m., according to a news release by Pine Bluff police. Once the fire was extinguished, responders found the body.
According to police, detectives are investigating the death as a homicide, the city’s 27th of the year. Authorities hadn’t identified the body, and no suspects were named at the time of the release.
Check back for further details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.