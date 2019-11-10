Body found in burning car called Pine Bluff's 27th homicide of year

A body found inside a burning car in Pine Bluff on Saturday night appears to be that of a homicide victim, authorities said.

Officers responded to a vehicle fire in the area of 2300 E. Pullen at about 6:45 p.m., according to a news release by Pine Bluff police. Once the fire was extinguished, responders found the body.

According to police, detectives are investigating the death as a homicide, the city’s 27th of the year. Authorities hadn’t identified the body, and no suspects were named at the time of the release.

Check back for further details.