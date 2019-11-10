North Little Rock notebook

Bond change axes Homer's at airport

City officials said housing a Homer's restaurant at the municipal airport is no longer in the plans because the $4.5 million revenue bond the council approved earlier this year wouldn't allow for the place to be built.

Danny Bradley, chief of staff for Mayor Joe Smith, told the communications department that the restaurant was no longer part of the $5.7 million expansion and improvement plan for the airport.

"We are looking at other options right now," spokesman Jim Billings said.

Billings said the decision wasn't made because of the $10.87 million for the city's planned Justice Building, which will serve as the new headquarters for the Police Department and courts.

The City Council approved in September a $10.87 million bond issue to build the new police and courts building and repealed its earlier passage of a $4.92 million bond issue that would have financed improvements at the airport.

The council had split, 4-4, on Aug. 26 on an ordinance that combined the passage of the two bond issues into a single vote. Smith cast the deciding vote for a 5-4 approval.

Improvements that were scheduled for the airport at 8200 Remount Road included a general aviation center, a corporate aircraft hangar, expanded parking and a restaurant. The aviation center and the restaurant would be leased to private businesses to operate

Smith has said previously that he'd asked the City Council to repeal the airport bonds because of questions about how the bonds could be used, saying that having previously combined the two bond issues into one piece of legislation could jeopardize the police and courts project.

Task force formed on Ole Main school

The school district announced Thursday that 12 people have been appointed to the newly formed Ole Main Task Force.

The group will provide recommendations to the district board on ways to preserve the former high school building.

The Ole Main Task Force is made up of Recco Bennett, Karen Boone, Belinda Sykes Burney, Benjamin Ty Collins, Ornett Grind, Juanita Henderson, Tina Lee, Paula Lively, Dewayne Noble, Debra Roberts, Sandra Taylor Smith, and Joanna White.

The city History Commission also will serve on the task force to provide historical perspective. Lively will serve as chairwoman.

Tracy Steele, president of the school district's board, appointed the members of the task force.

The task force will have its first meeting Nov. 19. Members will tour the former high school building as well.

State Desk on 11/10/2019