The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary, and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 2100 Rebsamen Park Road, residential, Carrie Jones, 6 p.m. Nov. 3, 2019, property valued at $1,001.

72204

• 1520 S. Oak St., commercial, Robert Brevard, 1 p.m. Oct. 29, 2019, property value unknown.

• 37 Barbara Dr., residential, Megan Light, 8 p.m. Nov. 2, 2019, property valued at $4,475.

• 10434 W. 36th St., residential, Antonio Ware, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 4, 2019, property valued at $1,450.

• 2 Westwood Ln., residential, Kendrick Robinson, 1 p.m. Nov 5, 2019, property valued at $14,090.

72205

• 1910 Romine Road, residential, Sharon Jones, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 29, 2019, property valued at $200.

• 301 McAdoo St., residential, John Miller, 12 a.m. Nov 6, 2019, property valued at $1,921.

• 1500 Aldersgate Road, commercial, Tavakol Ronaghi, noon Nov 4, 2019, property valued at $900.

• 33 Serenity Dr., residential, Susan Erickson, 5:10 p.m. Nov. 6, 2019, property value unknown.

72207

• 1523 Mississippi St., residential, Ashley Washington, , 8:30 a.m. Nov 5, 2019, property valued at $831.

72209

• 7900 Scott Hamilton Dr., residential, Alex Curley, 11:30 p.m. Oct. 31, 2019, property valued at $342.

• 9712 Eva Lane, residential, Laura Gonzalez, 2 a.m. Nov. 3, 2019, property value unknown.

• 8414 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, Marvin Batiste, 2:30 a.m. Nov. 4, 2019, property value unknown.

• 8414 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, Lesha Tanner, 2:30 a.m. Nov. 4, 2019, property value unknown.

• 8414 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, Head of Class, 2:30 a.m. Nov. 4, 2019, property value unknown.

• 7115 Valley Dr., residential, Davbram Flowers, 10:26 p.m. Nov. 5, 2019, property value unknown.

• 3819 Baseline Road, residential, Markeith Smith, 12:29 p.m. Nov. 6, 2019, property valued at $30,051.

72210

• 12626 Lawson Road, commercial, Zach Wassell, 3:26 a.m. Nov. 2, 2019, $18.21.

72211

• 1602 Green Mountain Dr., residential, Danterrio Capple, 9 a.m. Oct 28, 2019, property valued at $270.

72212

• 2 Golden Oak Cove, residential, Charles Stanley, 5 p.m. Oct. 31, 2019, property value unknown.

72223

• 1801 Champlin Dr., residential, Darah Catalon, 8:51 p.m. Nov 1, 2019, property valued at $11,738.

72227

• 9804 N. Rodney Parham Road, commercial, Nicole Sigears, 6:20 p.m. Oct 31, 2019, property value unknown.

• 1900 Reservoir Road, residential, Aubrey Slechta, 3:18 p.m. May 15, 2019, property valued at $100.

