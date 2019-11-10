COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Nov. 11

Holiday Closing

RUSSELLVILLE — The Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive, will be closed Monday for observance of Veterans Day. For more information, call the center at (479) 968-1272.

Author Series

RUSSELLVILLE — Jared M. Phillips will speak about his book Hipbillies: Deep Revolution in the Arkansas Ozarks during the Arkansas Tech University Second Monday Author Series at 7 p.m. in Room 300A of ATU’s Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center, 305 W. Q St. Phillips is assistant professor of international studies at the University of Arkansas, where he has served on the faculty since 2016. The event is free and open to the public. Learn more about Phillips’ book, which is about the counterculture movement that developed in the Arkansas Ozarks during the 1960s and 1970s, at www.uapress.com/product/hipbillies.

Nov. 12

Sculpture Exhibit

RUSSELLVILLE — Arkansas Tech University will host an exhibit of sculpture, titled José Sacal: A Universal Mexican, at the Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center, 305 W. Q St. An opening event will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the third floor of the Pendergraft Library. Exhibit curator Gregorio Luke will speak, and a reception will follow. The public is invited to attend the free event. The exhibit is open during Pendergraft Library regular hours through Feb. 28. For more information, call (479) 968-0400.

Nov. 14

Movie Night With The Locals

CONWAY — Movie Night With The Locals will feature a Silent Movie Night, with guest musicians from the Conway Symphony Orchestra, at 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at The Brick Room, 1020 Front St. The films will be Suspense, a short film, and The Blot, full length, by director Lois Weber. Tickets are $5 each and include popcorn. Drinks can be purchased at Kings. Get tickets at www.thelocals.be/movienight.

Pope County Master Gardeners Meeting

RUSSELLVILLE — The next lecture and meeting of the Pope County Master Gardeners will be at 1 p.m. in Room 414 of First Assembly of God Church, 124 E. G St. The speaker will be Jill McSheehy of Pottsville, and the topic is Get a Start on Next Year’s Vegetable Garden. McSheehy is the host of the Beginner’s Garden Podcast. All are invited to attend the meeting and bring a friend.

Nov. 14, 16 and 17

The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet

CLINTON — The Clinton High School Players, under the leadership of teacher Ruthann Curry Browne, will present the comedy The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet at 7 p.m. Thursday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Nov. 17 in the Clinton School District auditorium. The play has been described as “a whimsical reinvention of Shakespeare’s tragic love story, complete with rhymed couplets, creative wordplay and fantastical machines — something Dr. Seuss might have come up with if he ever had his way with the text.” Tickets, at $5, can be purchased at the door.

Nov. 15

Chancellor Reception

MORRILTON — A welcome reception for Lisa Willenberg, the new chancellor of the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton, will take place from 2:30-4:30 p.m. in the Workforce Training Center lobby on campus. Willenberg, who was the vice chancellor for finance and operations, took over as chancellor Nov. 1. Appetizers will be served at the come-and-go event.

Nov. 15-17

ComiConway

CONWAY — ComiConway, presented by the Faulkner County Library, will take place Friday, Saturday and Nov. 17, with more than 100 pop-culture vendors, writers and artists, guests and panels, cosplay contests, kids’ activities, a game room and more. Friday’s free events are at the Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler St. Events Saturday and Nov. 17 are at the Conway Expo and Event Center, 2505 E. Oak St. Admission is $25 for a VIP pass, $5 for a weekend pass or $3 for Nov. 17 only. Children under 12 will be admitted free with a paid admission. For more information, visit comiconway.com.

Nov. 15-16 and 22-24

Death by Design

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Players will present a comedy, Death by Design, by Rob Urbinati, as their fall production. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and again Nov. 22 and 23; and at 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church, 449 Millwood Circle. Tickets are $15 for adults; and $12 for senior citizens 65 and older, students, and children younger than 16. Tickets may be purchased at the door or at maumelleplayers.org.

Nov. 16

Author Fair

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will host its seventh annual Author Fair from 1-4 p.m. Local authors of every genre will be present, with books available to purchase in time for holiday giving. Arkansas authors who are published and would like to participate may call Nancy at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

ONGOING

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheons

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party will have luncheons from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in November and December, except on Nov. 28 and Dec. 26, at China Town in the Conway Town Center on U.S. 65. Check the group’s Facebook page for scheduled speakers. All are welcome to attend.

Conway TOPS Meetings

CONWAY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church, at the corner of Donaghey Avenue and Dave Ward Drive. Weigh-in begins at 9:15 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 10-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church from Donaghey Avenue. For more information, call Lavonne Laughlin at (701) 740-0057 or Joyce Hartsfield at (501) 697-3748.

Fairfield Bay TOPS Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The TOPS Arkansas 0612 chapter (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Thursday in the Conference Room of the Hart Center, 134 Hillview Drive, behind the Senor Center of Fairfield Bay. Weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m., and support meetings, emphasizing weight loss and healthy living, start at approximately 9:30-10:30 a.m. Visitors and prospective members may attend their first meeting free. The cost to join is an annual fee of $32 for national dues and $3 per month chapter dues. For more information, call Patty at (501) 253-3790 or Jeannie at (501) 253-3824.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — Jim Tindall’s painting class will meet with a new subject from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. Each class costs $45, and all materials are provided. The center also offers Tindall’s once-a-month evening class from 5:30-8, with dates to be announced. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440 or visit its Facebook page.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table is a free meal from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with free coffee. All are welcome to attend. Neighbor’s Table also sends home sack lunches with guests. All Saints’ has a Loaves and Fishes Ministry, which accepts Sunday-morning offerings of nonperishable food and toiletries, to be distributed at Neighbor’s Table. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., with full games at 6:30. Proceeds benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Upcoming

Holiday Paper Poinsettia Class

RUSSELLVILLE — The River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St., will offer a Holiday Paper Poinsettia Class from 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19. JoAnn Hutchinson is the instructor, and the class fee is $35. To reserve a spot, call (479) 968-2452.

Small Business Forum: Ask the Experts

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center will present Small Business Forum: Ask the Experts from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 21 at the Russellville Area Chamber of Commerce, 708 W. Main St. In celebration of Global Entrepreneurship Week, experts in five areas will discuss topics concerning small business ownership, management and best practices. There is no fee to attend. Registration is required by Nov. 20 by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org.

Festival of the Nativity and Chili Supper

CONWAY — Grace Presbyterian Church, 1010 Hogan Lane, will have its fourth annual Festival of the Nativity and chili supper at 3 p.m. Dec. 1. The public is invited to set up a Nativity scene from 3-5 p.m. Nov. 30 for this free event. The church is asking for a $5 donation for the chili supper, with proceeds donated to Bethlehem House. For more information, call the church office at (501) 504-6899 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Christmas Parade Entry Deadline

RUSSELLVILLE — The entry deadline for the 2019 Russellville Christmas Parade is noon Dec. 2. Entries will not be accepted past this time. Parade entry forms are available at the Recreation and Parks Department office, 1000 E. Parkway Drive, or online at www.russellvillearkansas.org. The parade is set for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6; the rainout date is Dec. 9. For more information, call Recreation and Parks at (479) 968-1272.

Trout Day 2019

RUSSELLVILLE — Trout Day 2019 will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 7 at the Pleasant View Park pond. A Basic Trout Fishing Clinic has been scheduled for 6-7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive, in conjunction with Trout Day. The clinic is free, and a certificate for a free rod and reel will be given to the first 50 kids ages 15 and younger who attend. Each child will receive the rod-and-reel at Trout Day. For more information, call the Hughes Center at (479) 968-1272.

