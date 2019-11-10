COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Monday

Veterans Day Celebration

CARLISLE — Carlisle High School will host its annual Veterans Day Celebration with a free breakfast for veterans in the cafeteria at 8:05 a.m. and the ceremony at 9 a.m. in Bison Arena. The Lonoke High School Junior ROTC Color Guard will present the colors for the event. For more information, call Carlisle High School at (870) 552-3196.

Tuesday

Sons of American Legion Meeting

CABOT — The Sons of American Legion (SAL) will meet at 6 p.m. at Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. For more information, stop by Post 71 or call (501) 203-5715.

Guitar Recital

BATESVILLE — As part of an Arkansas tour, the international guitar duo Johannes Möller and Laura Fraticelli will give a recital at 7:30 p.m. in the Bevens Music Room of the Brown Fine Arts Building at Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Michael Oriatti at michael.oriatti@lyon.edu.

Wednesday

Retired Teachers Meeting

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. in the George Rider Room at First Community Bank. The guest speaker will be Michelle Puckett, director of the Early Childhood Center for the Batesville School District. The potluck meal will be provided by members. All retirees are welcome to attend.

STARS Meeting

CABOT — STARS (Small Town Amateur Radio Service), a ham radio group, will have its monthly meeting with testing available at 1:30 p.m. at Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. For more information, contact Gordon Miller at gmiller266@gmail.com.

Friday

Veterans Monument Dedication

CAVE CITY — The Cave City Veterans Monument’s dedication ceremony is set for 10 a.m. in front of the monument, at 120 E. Spring St., the City Hall/ Community Center building. Lunch will follow at First Baptist Church, just up the street. For more information, call Ed or Trish Turnbough at (870) 283-1927 or (870) 283-1928.

Friday and Saturday

Feed the Veterans Pantry and Thanksgiving Food Drive

CABOT — The Feed the Veterans food pantry, 1212 S. Second St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Feed the Veterans, Snell Prosthetics and Orthotics, and THV 11 will have a Thanksgiving Food Drive from 4:45-6:30 p.m. Friday at Kroger in Jacksonville. All are welcome to donate food so veterans can have a good Thanksgiving.

Saturday

Thanksgiving Feast

POCAHONTAS — Davidsonville Historic State Park, 8047 Arkansas 166 S., will have its fourth annual Thanksgiving Feast. Join Davidsonville Historic and Crowley’s Ridge State Park staff for an outdoor cooking class from 1-4 p.m., followed by the meal and cleanup from 4-5. Participants will learn how to use and care for Dutch ovens and cook a Thanksgiving meal, making each recipe from scratch. The workshop fee is $15 and includes a laminated cookbook. Cooks of all skill levels are welcome. Advance registration is required. To sign up, call the park at (870) 892-4708.

Ongoing

Mountain View GED Classes

MOUNTAIN VIEW — GED classes take place at Ozarka College in Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Evening classes are available from 4:30-7:30 Mondays. Instruction is provided in math, writing skills, reading comprehension and refresher skills for college prep, military preparedness or employability, with an instructor for one-on-one assistance. For more information, call (870) 368-2051.

Melbourne GED Classes

MELBOURNE — GED classes are offered at Ozarka College in Melbourne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Instruction is provided in math, writing skills, reading comprehension and refresher skills for college prep, military preparedness or employability. An instructor is available for one-on-one assistance. For more information, call (870) 368-2051.

Fairfield Bay TOPS Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The TOPS Arkansas 0612 chapter (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Thursday in the Conference Room of the Hart Center, 134 Hillview Drive, behind the Senor Center of Fairfield Bay. Weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m., and support meetings, emphasizing weight loss and healthy living, start at approximately 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Visitors and prospective members may attend their first meeting free. The cost to join is an annual fee of $32 for national dues and $3 per month chapter dues. For more information, call Patty at (501) 253-3790 or Jeannie at (501) 253-3824.

Ash Flat Senior Center Activities

ASH FLAT — The Ash Flat Senior Life Center invites residents of Ash Flat and surrounding areas to the following weekly events: bingo from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; card games, board games and painting from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursdays; and exercise classes from 10-10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Coffee, cookies and more will be available throughout the week. Visit the senior center, and sign up for $3 meals served at 11:30 a.m. For more information, including travel arrangements, call Veronica Fortich at (870) 994-2174.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — Jim Tindall’s painting class will meet with a new subject from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. Each class costs $45, and all materials are provided. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440, or visit the center’s Facebook page.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Searcy Lions Club

SEARCY — The Searcy Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday on the second floor of the Heritage Building at Harding University. The Lions Club raises funds for eye care and eyeglasses for White County residents who otherwise could not afford such care. New members are always welcome. For more information, visit the Searcy Lions Club on Facebook.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Upcoming

Community Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — A Community Music Gathering will take place from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 18 at First Community Bank. Players of acoustic instruments — such as guitar, autoharp, dulcimer and fiddle — as well as singers and listeners, are welcome.

Distinguished Lecture Series

SEARCY — Harding University’s American Studies Institute will host Alex Kendrick, an American film writer, producer, director, actor and co-founder of Kendrick Brothers Productions, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in Benson Auditorium for the second presentation of Harding’s 2019-20 Distinguished Lecture Series. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit harding.edu/asi or call (501) 279-4497.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.