Gentry becomes 2nd pledge to reopen recruiting

Running back John Gentry is the second Arkansas commitment to re-open his recruiting after the firing of Chad Morris as the Razorbacks' coach.

Gentry, 5-10, 190, 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Houston North Shore, chose Arkansas over Houston, UNLV, Utah State, Wyoming, Hawaii, Colorado State, Tulsa and others in June.

He thanked Morris, associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor and offensive quality control analyst Julian Griffin in a message on Twitter.

"This is very hard to do but due to the recent coaching changes, my family and I have decided to de-commit from the University of Arkansas. I want to thank Coach Traylor for believing in me and for outstanding recruiting. Also thanks to Coach Griffin, Coach Morris and the whole staff for amazing support. Arkansas is truly a great place. Much love for the Razorback Nation."

Receiver Savion Williams of Marshall, Texas, re-opened his recruiting on Sunday as well.