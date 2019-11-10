Gophers bounce Nittany Lions

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (right) intercepts a ball intended for Penn State wide receiver Justin Shorter during Saturday’s game in Minneapolis. It was one of three interceptions for No. 17 Minnesota in its 31-26 upset of No. 4 Penn State.

MINNEAPOLIS -- The progress made by Minnesota in Coach P.J. Fleck's third season had been met by natural skepticism outside the long-languishing program, with even the most ardent fans in full prove-it mode for this game of unbeaten teams against Penn State.

From start to finish, the Gophers matched the moment. They took down the Nittany Lions with a narrative-altering performance.

Jordan Howden intercepted Sean Clifford's pass in the end zone with 1:01 left, the third interception thrown by Penn State's quarterback, and Minnesota held on for a 31-26 victory on Saturday afternoon for its victory over a top-five team in 20 years.

"I'm just so proud to be a Gopher, and I speak for our whole team when I say that," said Fleck, who declared the game ball he handed afterward to the school president for the entire state.

Tanner Morgan passed for 339 yards and three touchdowns in a dismantling of Penn State's staunch defense, as Minnesota (9-0, 6-0) stayed on track for its first trip to the Big Ten Championship Game. For a program has not won the conference since a shared title in 1967, this is a whole new world.

"As an athlete and just in life," Morgan said, "you should want pressure because that means your life is significant."

The first sellout crowd for the Gophers at home in four years swarmed the field after the clock ran out, reveling in the first victory at home over a top-five team since a shutout of No. 1 Michigan in 1977. The Gophers scrambled the College Football Playoff picture a bit, too, after Penn State (8-1, 5-1) emerged with a top-four spot in the first edition of the rankings.

"We knew they were a good football team," Nittany Lions Coach James Franklin said. "It's hard to be undefeated."

Rashod Bateman got the Gophers going with a 66-yard score on their first possession that covered 95 yards. He finished with seven catches for 203 yards, the second-most in program history. Tyler Johnson had seven receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown, too, as Morgan found opening after opening in the Penn State zone to produce enough early gains the Gophers could bank for the inevitable late rally by the Nittany Lions. Morgan went 18 for 20, his second game of the season with a 90% or better completion rate.

NO. 1 OHIO STATE 73, MARYLAND 14

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Justin Fields threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the first half and Ohio State hardly missed suspended defensive star Chase Young.

A team that gave the Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) headaches last season was no trouble this time, even without the fierce pass rushing of Young. The preseason All-American was suspended Friday while Ohio State investigates a possible NCAA violation involving a loan.

J.K. Dobbins rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns as the Buckeyes built a 42-0 halftime lead over the Terrapins (3-7, 1-6), and the backups added to it in the second half. Fields tossed touchdown passes to Binjimen Victor, K.J. Hill (North Little Rock) and Chris Olave before taking a seat in the second half. His backup, Chris Chugunov threw another one in the third quarter. Ohio State piled up 705 yards of offense and 40 first downs.

NO. 5 CLEMSON 55,

NO. CAROLINA STATE 10

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Trevor Lawrence threw for two scores and ran for another in a dominating first quarter for fifth-ranked Clemson, which beat North Carolina State to clinch a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game.

The reigning national champion Tigers learned this week that they were on the outside looking in for the first rankings for the four-team College Football Playoff. Yet Coach Dabo Swinney had said the Tigers (10-0, 7-0 ACC) were in a "good spot" and needed to focus instead on finishing strong.

Starting that way was enough against the Wolfpack (4-5, 1-4) as Clemson, which led 42-0 at halftime, extended its school-record winning streak to 25 games.

NO.9 OKLAHOMA 42,

IOWA STATE 41

NORMAN, Okla. -- Parnell Motley intercepted Brock Purdy's two-point conversion pass with 24 seconds left and No. 9 Oklahoma (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) held off Iowa State (5-4, 3-3).

Iowa State Coach Matt Campbell went for the victory on the two-point try after Charlie Kolar caught a 13-yard touchdown pass to pull the Cyclones -- down 42-21 in the second half -- within one.

Jalen Hurts passed for 273 yards and 3 touchdowns and ran for 68 yards and 2 more scores for the Sooners.

CeeDee Lamb had 167 yards and 2 touchdowns receiving, and Kennedy Brooks ran for a season-high 132 yards to help Oklahoma bounce back from a loss to Kansas State two weeks ago.

Oklahoma extended its November winning streak to 18 games and set up a showdown at league-leading Baylor next week.

NO. 12 BAYLOR 29, TCU 23, 3OT

FORT WORTH -- Denzel Mims made a leaping 4-yard touchdown catch in the third overtime for Baylor, capping another comeback victory that kept the Bears undefeated.

Charlie Brewer also threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Mims on fourth down in the second overtime to extend the game. Brewer had a 3-yard scoring run in the first overtime.

The Bears (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) finally won on Grayland Arnold's interception of Max Duggan's fourth-down pass in the end zone.

Baylor forced overtime when John Mayers kicked a 51-yard field goal with 36 seconds left in regulation. The ball just cleared the crossbar to tie it at 9-9. TCU (4-5, 2-4) led 9-0 after Jonathan Song made two field goals at the end of the first half.

NO. 13 WISCONSIN 24,

NO. 18 IOWA 22

MADISON, Wis. -- Jonathan Taylor rushed for a season-high 250 yards and Danny Davis ran for a touchdown and caught a scoring pass for Wisconsin.

Taylor became the first running back this season to rush for more than 100 yards against Iowa as Wisconsin (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) held on to the Heartland Trophy for the fourth consecutive time.

Quintez Cephus caught five passes for 94 yards and a score to help Wisconsin stay in contention for the Big Ten West crown. Nate Stanley passed for 208 yards and two TDs for Iowa (6-3, 3-3).

NO. 15 NOTRE DAME 38,

DUKE 7

DURHAM, N.C. -- Ian Book rushed for a career-best 139 yards and threw four touchdown passes as No. 15 Notre Dame routed Duke.

Book finished 18 of 32 for 181 yards passing, Chris Finke caught touchdown passes of 18 and 6 yards, and Chase Claypool and George Takacs also had short scoring catches.

C'Bo Flemister rushed 2 yards for a TD for the Fighting Irish (7-2). In winning their second consecutive and fifth in six games, they rolled up 469 total yards, led 21-0 before the Blue Devils picked up their second first down and kept them at bay the rest of the way.

Quentin Harris was 16 of 28 for 102 yards for Duke (4-5) with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Young late in the second quarter.

TEXAS 27,

NO. 16 KANSAS STATE 24

AUSTIN, Texas -- Cameron Dicker kicked a 26-yard field goal as time expired to lift Texas past Kansas State, as the Longhorns maintained their hopes of returning to the Big 12 Championship Game.

Dicker has won games on the final play twice this season. His 33-yarder to beat Kansas on Oct. 19 capped a wild 50-48 finish.

Texas (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) had lost two of its previous three games. The victory over the Wildcats (6-3, 3-3) made the Longhorns bowl-eligible and kept them in the hunt for a berth in the league championship with three games left.

Keaontay Ingram rushed for 139 yards and two second-half touchdowns for the Longhorns. Kansas State rallied to tie it on Joshua Youngblood's 98-yard kickoff return and Blake Lynch's 45-yard field goal.

VIRGINIA TECH 36,

NO. 19 WAKE FOREST 17

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Hendon Hooker accounted for 311 yards of total offense and ran for a touchdown to help Virginia Tech beat Wake Forest.

The Hokies (6-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) overcame a 10-6 halftime deficit, scoring 30 second-half points to beat a ranked team for the first time since last year at then-No. 22 Duke.

Deshawn McClease scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter.

His 6-yard touchdown run with 7:02 remaining in the quarter gave the Hokies a 20-17 lead. He had 59 of the Hokies' 228 yards rushing. Hooker completed 15 of 23 passes for 242 yards and rushed for 69 yards.

Jamie Newman completed 16 of 35 passes for 238 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions for Wake Forest (7-2, 3-2).

NO. 20 CINCINNATI 48, CONNECTICUT 3

CINCINNATI -- Desmond Ridder threw two touchdowns, and Michael Warren II ran for two more scores during a dominant opening half, and Cincinnati remained the only unbeaten team in American Athletic Conference play.

The Bearcats (8-1, 5-0 American Athletic) retained the inside track for the conference title by ending their recent trend of slow starts. They led 38-0 at halftime against the conference's lowliest team.

UConn (2-8, 0-6) had two players ejected while losing its 17th straight conference game. The Huskies have dropped 24 of their last 25 against FBS teams.

NO. 25 SMU 59,

EAST CAROLINA 51

DALLAS -- Shane Buechele threw five touchdown passes, Xavier Jones broke one of Eric Dickerson's school records and SMU bounced back from its first loss.

The Mustangs (9-1, 5-1 American Athletic) played from ahead and kept it that way in a second consecutive game with more than 1,000 combined yards. SMU had fallen behind and failed to close the gap last week in a 54-48 loss to No. 19 Memphis.

Buechele threw for 414 yards as the Mustangs finished with 636 total yards to 644 for the Pirates (3-7, 0-6). Kylen Granson caught 3 touchdowns passes, including a 31-yarder on fourth-and-20 with SMU leading 45-44 midway through the fourth quarter. Granson had 138 yards on 7 receptions, and James Proche finished with 14 catches for 167 yards.

Jones, who ran for 157 yards, had three rushing touchdowns for the third time this season, giving him 18. His total touchdowns reached 20, one more than Dickerson had in 1981 -- all on the ground.

