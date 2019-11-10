Jaylin Williams educated on Arkansas visit

Fort Smith Northside center Jaylin Williams made a one-day official visit to Arkansas on Saturday.

“The visit was good,” Williams said. “They really just showed me more like how my game could go with theirs and how they like to play.”

He arrived around 9 a.m. and left later that night after feeling under the weather.

“I’m kind of sick right now and I needed to get home,” Williams said.

Williams, 6-10, 235 pounds, visited Auburn the previous weekend before making his way to Fayetteville. The visit was his fourth since Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman was hired.

He took in Arkansas’ football game against Western Kentucky.

“When I walked around the football game more and more people are starting to recognize me. That’s not a really important thing, but it’s always great to see you’re getting love,” Williams said.

The Razorbacks fans were urging him to be a Hog.

“People see me and they’re asking for pictures now,” he said. “They’re saying, ‘Woo Pig, Go Hogs,' saying they want me there, they need me there and asking me if I’m recruiting the other guys to come.”

He averaged 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks per game as a junior while helping the Grizzlies to the Class 6A state title. He was named the Division I player of the year by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

ESPN 4-star shooting guard Moses Moody’s announcing he would be a Razorback on Saturday evening wasn't a surprise to Williams.

“I’ve been talking to Moses about it for a little bit for a week now and I knew he was already going to go there,” Williams said.

He admits he likes the idea of playing with Moody.

“Every big man wants to play with good guards and that’s just another addition to what's good about them,” Williams said.

ESPN rates Williams a 4-star prospect, the No. 12 center and No. 87 overall prospect in the nation in the 2020 class. He planned to visit Texas A&M next weekend, but has cancelled the visit.

“I’m probably going to get a commitment video out in the next 2-3 weeks,” Williams said.

Williams is planning to sign in the spring. He explained his reasons for signing late.

“Say I go to Arkansas because they have good commitments going there,“ he said. “I know Moses is signing late, so what if he changes his mind? If Desi transfers out, or Jalen Harris?”