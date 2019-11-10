Man found shot near gas station LR's second homicide in two days

A police officer on patrol early Saturday found a man who had been shot multiple times near a south Little Rock gas station, a police spokesman said. It was the city's second homicide in as many days.

The officer was on patrol in the Asher Avenue area at 2:13 a.m. when he found Jeremy Lamonta Dennis, 27, injured near the Superstop at 5103 Asher Ave., officer Eric Barnes said.

Dennis was taken to the UAMS Medical Center, where he died about 2:40 a.m.

On Saturday, investigators identified two people who were fatally shot in their apartment complex at 5201 Geyer Springs Road on Friday.

Killed were Keyaria Thompson, 20, and her boyfriend, Deaunte Davis, 22, Barnes said.

Detectives believe Davis shot himself after shooting Thompson, Barnes said. Davis and Thompson were found dead on the couch of their apartment Friday afternoon after people at the nearby elementary school reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Barnes said ShotSpotter, the department's gunshot detection system, detected gunfire in the Asher Avenue area about the time Dennis was shot, and the officer arrived at the scene around the same time.

Detectives were working to determine whether Dennis was shot where officers found him or if he was injured elsewhere.

No arrests had been made in the shooting as of Saturday evening.

On Sept. 15, 29-year-old Emmanuel Cooper was fatally shot at 2:35 a.m. at the same gas station on Asher Avenue.

In that case, officers later arrested Daquayveon Flanagan, 20, on charges of first-degree murder and committing a terroristic act.

