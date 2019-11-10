NFL capsules

Chiefs at Titans

Noon (CBS)

LINE -- Chiefs by 6

SERIES -- Chiefs lead 29-23; Titans beat Chiefs 22-21, Jan. 6, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS VS. TITANS (RK)

(24) 90.1 RUSH 100.8 (18)

(2) 300.7 PASS 212.9 (24)

(6) 390.8 YARDS 313.7 (26)

(6) 28.0 POINTS 18.7 (26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS VS. TITANS (RK)

(29) 139.6 RUSH 103.1 (15)

(11) 229.8 PASS 236.3 (17)

(22) 369.4 YARDS 339.4 (13)

(18) 22.7 POINTS 18.3 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH This game is all about how Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will look in his return to the field. Three weeks after dislocating his kneecap, Mahomes will face the Titan's 17th-ranked passing defense. Chiefs' fans will hold their breath every time he takes a hit.

Falcons at Saints

Noon (Fox)

LINE -- Saints by 14

SERIES -- Falcons lead 52-48; Saints beat Falcons 31-17, Nov. 18, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONS VS. SAINTS (RK)

(29) 68.5 RUSH 114.2 (15)

(1) 316.8 PASS 261.0 (10)

(9) 385.3 YARDS 375.2 (14)

(20) 20.6 POINTS 24.4 (15)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONS VS. SAINTS (RK)

(21) 118.4 RUSH 84.2 (4)

(23) 261.1 PASS 232.2 (16)

(24) 379.5 YARDS 316.5 (5)

(30) 31.2 POINTS 19.5 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH Saints WR Michael Thomas' greatness goes underappreciated. He had 11 catches for 112 yards and 1 TD in Week 8, and he leads the NFL with 73 catches and 875 yards. Thomas has 394 career receptions, and he needs 7 more to surpass Jarvis Landry for the most by a player in his first four seasons.

Lions at Bears

Noon

LINE -- Bears by 3

SERIES -- Bears lead 99-74-5; Bears beat Lions 23-16, Nov. 22, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONS VS. BEARS (RK)

(21) 96.0 RUSH 80.5 (27)

(3) 295.2 PASS 186.2 (30)

(5) 391.2 YARDS 266.7 (29)

(12) 25.5 POINTS 17.8 (27)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONS VS. BEARS (RK)

(27) 135.8 RUSH 93.5 (8)

(30) 288.4 PASS 230.1 (14)

(31) 424.2 YARDS 323.6 (9)

(27) 27.1 POINTS 18.0 (6)

WHAT TO WATCH Has the Bears' dominant defense disappeared under the cover of QB Mitchell Trubisky's awful play? The defensive stats are down across the board, but takeaways might be the biggest problem. After leading the league with 36 last year, the Bears have only 11 at the midpoint of this season.

Ravens at Bengals

Noon

LINE -- Ravens by 101/2

SERIES -- Ravens lead 24-23; Ravens beat Bengals 23-17, Oct. 13, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENS VS BENGALS (RK)

(1) 204.9 RUSH 59.5 (32)

(20) 222.1 PASS 257.8 (11)

(2) 427.0 YARDS 317.3 (25)

(1) 31.4 POINTS 15.5 (29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAVENS VS. BENGALS (RK)

(2) 83.0 RUSH 177.6 (32)

(26) 265.8 PASS 258.1 (22)

(15) 348.8 YARDS 435.7 (32)

(16) 22.0 POINTS 26.2 (24)

WHAT TO WATCH The Ravens' running game is on a path to becoming all-time good. Led by former Heisman Trophy winners Lamar Jackson at QB and Mark Ingram at RB, the Ravens can become the first team since the 1976 Steelers to run for at least 150 yards in eight of their first nine games. The Bengals rank dead last against the run.

Bills at Browns

Noon

LINE -- Browns by 21/2

SERIES -- Browns lead 12-9; Bills beat Browns 33-10, Dec. 18, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BILLS VS. BROWNS (RK)

(11) 129.4 RUSH 121.0 (13)

(26) 206.6 PASS 225.0 (17)

(23) 336.0 YARDS 346.0 (19)

(22) 19.8 POINTS 19.0 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BILLS VS. BROWNS (RK)

(19) 111.6 RUSH 141.2 (30)

(3) 184.6 PASS 216.2 (6)

(3) 296.2 YARDS 357.4 (18)

(3) 16.4 POINTS 25.6 (23)

WHAT TO WATCH If 2-6 isn't bad enough for the overhyped Cleveland Browns, the implosion could get worse. Rumors are circulating that first-year Coach Freddie Kitchens won't survive the season. If he falls to 0-4 at home today, the rumors might become reality.

Giants at Jets

Noon

LINE -- Giants by 3

SERIES -- Giants lead 8-5; Jets beat Giants 23-20, Dec. 6, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. JETS (RK)

(17) 102.1 RUSH 66.2 (30)

(18) 224.7 PASS 157.2 (32)

(24) 326.8 YARDS 223.5 (32)

(23) 19.6 POINTS 12.0 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. JETS (RK)

(25) 127.9 RUSH 89.2 (6)

(25) 263.6 PASS 263.0 (24)

(28) 391.5 YARDS 352.2 (17)

(29) 28.3 POINTS 26.4 (25)

WHAT TO WATCH The Jets haven't done much right, but they can stop the run. They have held opponents to a league-low 3.13 yards per rush. Since 2009, only two other teams have lower averages through nine games: Pittsburgh (2.65, 2010) and Cleveland (2.91, 2017). The Giants' Saquon Barkley will challenge the status quo.

Cardinals at Buccaneers

Noon

LINE -- Buccaneers by 41/2

SERIES -- Cardinals lead 11-9; Cardinals beat Buccaneers 38-33, Oct. 15, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS VS. BUCS (RK)

(14) 120.6 RUSH 99.2 (19)

(19) 223.9 PASS 277.4 (7)

(20) 344.5 YARDS 376.6 (13)

(19) 21.7 POINTS 28.8 (4)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS VS. BUCS (RK)

(23) 126.9 RUSH 78.1 (1)

(29) 280.7 PASS 293.5 (31)

(30) 407.6 YARDS 371.6 (23)

(28) 27.9 POINTS 31.5 (31)

WHAT TO WATCH What RB Kenyan Drake did for the Cardinals last week was nothing short of amazing. Three days after being traded from the Dolphins, Drake had 110 yards rushing and 52 yards receiving Oct. 31 against a stout San Francisco defense. He could help QB Kyler Murray make this offense go.

Dolphins at Colts

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Colts by 101/2

SERIES -- Dolphins lead 47-27; Colts beat Dolphins 27-24, Nov. 25, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. COLTS (RK)

(31) 63.8 RUSH 129.8 (9)

(29) 198.5 PASS 213.9 (23)

(30) 262.3 YARDS 343.7 (21)

(30) 12.9 POINTS 22.8 (16)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. COLTS (RK)

(31) 150.8 RUSH 108.6 (18)

(20) 251.6 PASS 231.2 (15)

(29) 402.4 YARDS 339.8 (14)

(32) 32.0 POINTS 22.1 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH All the jokes at the Dolphins' expense have been justified, but the team is playing hard for first-year Coach Brian Flores. The Dolphins avoided 0-16 by beating the Jets, and the defense is ascending. Miami ranks 15th in yards allowed over the past four weeks. They ranked last during the first four weeks.

Panthers at Packers

3:25 p.m. (Fox)

LINE -- Packers by 5

SERIES -- Packers lead 9-6; Panthers beat Packers 31-24, Dec. 17, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PANTHERS VS. PACKERS (RK)

(7) 132.9 RUSH 95.3 (22)

(25) 206.9 PASS 257.1 (12)

(22) 339.8 YARDS 352.4 (17)

(10) 26.1 POINTS 25.1 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PANTHERS VS. PACKERS (RK)

(26) 133.4 RUSH 127.7 (24)

(9) 227.0 PASS 255.2 (21)

(19) 360.4 YARDS 382.9 (26)

(21) 25.5 POINTS 21.0 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers has started five games against the Panthers in his career and has averaged 304 passing yards per game with 15 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions and a passer rating of 102.5. He has thrown three-plus passing TDs in four of the five contests. But the Panthers rank ninth against the pass this year.

Rams at Steelers

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Rams by 4

SERIES -- Rams lead 15-9-1; Steelers beat Rams 12-6, Sept. 27, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAMS VS. STEELERS (RK)

(20) 97.2 RUSH 88.4 (26)

(5) 287.2 PASS 202.4 (27)

(10) 384.4 YARDS 290.8 (28)

(8) 26.8 POINTS 22.0 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAMS VS. STEELERS (RK)

(10) 96.9 RUSH 107.5 (16)

(19) 241.4 PASS 228.0 (10)

(12) 338.3 YARDS 335.5 (11)

(15) 21.8 POINTS 21.1 (13)

WHAT TO WATCH Rams Coach Sean McVay has owned the AFC in the regular season. In his third season, McVay's Rams are 10-0 against the opposite conference. The Steelers will have a hard time blemishing that mark with the Rams coming off of a bye.

Vikings at Cowboys

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE -- Cowboys by 3

SERIES -- Cowboys lead 16-14; Cowboys beat Vikings 17-15, Dec. 1, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(3) 153.0 RUSH 149.2 (4)

(16) 233.7 PASS 287.5 (4)

(8) 386.7 YARDS 436.7 (1)

(11) 26.0 POINTS 28.4 (5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(9) 95.8 RUSH 97.2 (11)

(8) 225.1 PASS 220.9 (7)

(7) 320.9 YARDS 318.1 (6)

(4) 17.6 POINTS 17.8 (5)

WHAT TO WATCH Dallas DE DeMarcus Lawrence is happy to see his old pal QB Kirk Cousins come into town. Lawrence has sacked Cousins five times in his career, which is more than he has sacked any other quarterback in his NFL career.

Seahawks at 49ers

7:20 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE -- Seahawks by 61/2

SERIES -- Seahawks lead 25-16; 49ers beat Seahawks 26-23 (OT), Dec. 16, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. 49ERS (RK)

(8) 131.7 RUSH 171.1 (2)

(9) 263.3 PASS 219.1 (22)

(4) 395.0 YARDS 390.2 (7)

(7) 27.6 POINTS 29.4 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. 49ERS (RK)

(13) 102.7 RUSH 102.9 (14)

(28) 278.1 PASS 138.1 (1)

(25) 380.8 YARDS 241.0 (1)

(22) 25.6 POINTS 12.8 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH WR Tyler Lockett has blossomed in Seattle. He had a career-high 13 catches for 152 yards and 2 TDs last week vs. Tampa Bay. He is the first Seahawks player since Brian Blades in 1995 to have 150 or more yards receiving and 2 touchdown catches in a single game.

Sports on 11/10/2019