No Moody blues for Razorbacks

University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman landed his biggest catch yet with the oral commitment of shooting guard Moses Moody during a Saturday night news conference.

Moody, 6-6, 190 pounds, of Montverde Academy in Florida, chose Arkansas over Michigan and late interest from Virginia. He made official visits to Arkansas, Ohio State and Michigan.

He wanted to reveal his decision in his hometown of Little Rock. He did so in front of about 150 family members, friends, fans and members of the media.

"It was definitely a big decision," Moody said. "I put in a lot of work to get here. I just feel like I'm giving back to the community that raised me."

Musselman was a key in his decision to be a Razorback.

"I just love his aggressive mentality and the way he approaches the game and how energetic he is," Moody said. "He's really modern. He's really trying to turn the program around and take it in a positive direction."

The Hogs also have the commitment of guard Davonte Davis of Jacksonville and are hoping to land West Memphis forward Chris Moore, Fort Smith Northside center Jaylin Williams and former Bryant guard Khalen Robinson, who now attends Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F34hYdU4SD0

Moody said he's working on the other in-state targets.

"For sure, I'm trying to get them all in," Moody said. "I got a group chat going trying to get it set."

ESPN rates Moody a four-star recruit, the No. 9 shooting guard and No. 29 overall prospect for the 2020 class. He's the highest-rated prospect to commit to the Hogs since Bobby Portis in 2013 when he was the nation's No. 16 recruit.

ESPN national director of recruiting Paul Biancardi is high on Moody, but he also sees room for improvement.

"Moses Moody is a long-range, three-point shooter by nature who displays good athletic ability and terrific wingspan," Biancardi said. "His best jumper is from a run, catch and shoot scenario, or a stationary position. His percentages from this past summer behind the arc were not great. He must tighten up his selection and accuracy.

"His jumper opens up his drive game, which is improving. In the transition game, he shows some play-making ability, vision and willingness to make the assist. Defensively, he anticipates lazy passes and converts with opportunity. A high-level prospect who is still putting all of the pieces together."

Moody is unsure whether he'll sign during the early signing period that runs from Wednesday until Nov. 20, or the spring signing period in April

"I'm not 00% sure. I have to check with my dad on that," Moody said.

He and his parents, Rona and Kareem, revealed T-shirts that said "Arkansas it's time" after his announcement for the Hogs.

"I'm just saying it's time to really turn it up," Moody said.

Moody played for Bradley Beal Elite during the spring and summer and was an All-EYBL honorable mention after averaging 17.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game during the regular season.

He made the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps underclassmen team after averaging 18.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game as a sophomore at North Little Rock.

Musselman's NBA background and detailed plan to help Moody reach the next level also helped land the top-30 prospect.

"The big factor would be player development," Moody said. "I want to go somewhere that can prepare me to be bigger, quicker, faster, stronger -- somewhere I can be successful academically and just a coach I can feel comfortable with. I want an environment I can be successful in.

"Their vision is really maximizing my potential. So wherever it leads me, I'm willing to take the ride. I just feel like when you're around people that's been where you're trying to go, they know the answers."

Oral commitments are nonbinding.

Photo by Andy Shupe

Moses Moody

Sports on 11/10/2019