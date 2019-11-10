Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Brissett out, Hoyer in

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett for today's game against Miami. It gives backup Brian Hoyer a chance to make his first start with the Colts. Brissett suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee during last weekend's loss at Pittsburgh. He did limited work in practice this week. On Friday, Coach Frank Reich said he expected Brissett to be a game-time decision. But Saturday, the Colts announced Brissett wouldn't play and promoted third-string quarterback Chad Kelly from the practice squad to the active roster. The Colts also promoted receiver Marcus Johnson to the active roster.

Joseph placed on IR

The Oakland Raiders have placed safety Karl Joseph on injured reserve with a foot injury after he made the game-sealing defensive play the past two weeks. Joseph hurt his foot while intercepting a Philip Rivers pass in the final minute of Oakland's 26-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night. Joseph broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone in the final seconds of the Raiders' 31-24 victory over Detroit on Nov. 3. The Raiders signed safety D.J. Swearinger to replace Joseph and also added former Miami Dolphins first-round edge rusher Dion Jordan. Jordan was suspended for the first 10 games this season, the third suspension of his career.

Richt returns to work

Former Georgia and Miami Coach Mark Richt is back at work broadcasting less than three weeks after having a heart attack. Now a studio analyst for the ACC Network, Richt was part of the broadcasting crew at Duke's game against Notre Dame on Saturday night. Richt, 59, said the heart attack came Oct. 21 during a routine workout at the gym with his wife, and the quick response time "basically saved my life." He said two arteries were 100% blocked and he had three stents placed in one and a fourth stent in the other. Richt said his energy level "now is better than it was before" and posted video of himself banking in a free throw with his eyes closed at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

BASKETBALL

Hayward breaks hand

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward has a broken left hand after colliding with San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge on Saturday night. The Celtics said Hayward was sent for an X-ray that confirmed the diagnosis. Hayward winced in pain after banging his left hand against Aldridge's chest attempting to get past the Spurs forward on a screen late in the first half. Hayward appeared to jam the hand once or twice more against Aldridge before exiting the game. Hayward had 9 points and 2 rebounds in 15 minutes before exiting. He is averaging 20.3 points this season for the Celtics, who have won six in a row entering Saturday's game. The 6-foot-7 forward missed the 2017 season after breaking his leg six minutes into Boston's season opener.

Oregon beats U.S. team

Top-ranked Oregon stunned the U.S. women's national team 93-86 on Saturday to hand the Americans' their second loss to a college team in program history. The Americans haven't lost a major international game since falling in the semifinals of the 2006 World Championships to Russia. The only other loss to a college program came in 1999 when Tennessee won on a shot by Kara Lawson, who was a freshman that season, with 10 seconds left. The U.S. won the next 20 college games after that loss to the Lady Vols before Saturday. Sabrina Ionescu scored 25 of her 30 points in the second half to lead the Ducks. Her layup to end the third quarter gave Oregon a 68-67 lead and started a 15-2 run that Satou Sabally capped with a layup with 6:26 left. Sue Bird then hit a three-pointer on the other end, igniting a 15-5 U.S. spurt that got the Americans to 87-84 with 1:02 left after a layup by Napheesa Collier. But Sabally, who finished with 25 points, answered with a layup and the U.S. could get no closer.

GOLF

Maggert continues run

Jeff Maggert kept the lead Saturday in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, while Jerry Kelly had one of the best rounds of the day to get back in the fight for the PGA Tour Champions' season points title. Maggert birdied the par-5 18th for a 2-under 69 and a one-stroke lead over Miguel Angel Jimenez with one round left in the season finale at Phoenix Country Club. Maggert had a 16-under 197 total. He has led all three days, opening with rounds of 63 and 65. Jimenez birdied the final two holes for a 63. He won the playoff opener last month in Virginia. Retief Goosen, the last of the five players in the field with a chance to take the season Charles Schwab Cup title, was third at 14 under after a 66. Joe Durant (65) was 13 under, and Berhard Langer (69) and Woody Austin (65) were 12 under. Kelly, second behind Scott McCarron in the standings, followed a second-round 74 with a 64 to move into a tie for 12th at 9 under. Kelly would win the season championship with a victory and could take it with a solo sixth-place finish if McCarron -- tied for 25th at 4 under after a 69 -- ends up in a three-way tie for 18th or worse. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) had a 1-under 70 and sits in a tie for 20th place for the tournament.

Lopez 3 back of lead

Local favorite Ai Suzuki shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take a three-stroke lead after the second round of the LPGA Japan Classic on Saturday. Suzuki had seven birdies at the par-72 Seta Golf Course for a 12-under 132 total. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 67 and was in second place in the final event of the LPGA Tour's Asia Swing. "I have to shoot more than 3 under to win the tournament," Suzuki said. "Usually winner scores low. Especially this week with this course, I think I have to play and score 5 to 6 under. That will be my target score tomorrow." Lopez finished birdie-birdie to secure a position in the final grouping on today. "It's key to be below the hole on every single green," Lopez said. "Everything slopes back to front. The more you are putting uphill the more aggressive you can be." Australian Hannah Green, who held a share of the lead with Suzuki after the opening round on Friday, shot a 69 and was tied for third with Hyo Joo Kim (68).

TENNIS

Fed Cup final tied

Australian Ash Barty continued her season-long extraordinary form to beat France's Caroline Garcia 6-0, 6-0 and level the Fed Cup final at 1-1 on Saturday. The world No.1-ranked Barty beat Garcia in just 56 minutes on an outdoor hard court at Perth Arena to get Australia back on track after Kristina Mladenovic beat Ajla Tomljanovic, who was making her Fed Cup debut, 6-1, 6-1, to give France the early lead. Barty, who won her first singles major at the French Open this year, extended her Fed Cup winning streak to 15 matches, a run that began in February 2017. Barty is set to face Mladenovic in the first reverse singles match today. Fresh off her record $4.42 million victory at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen last weekend, Barty overwhelmed the world No. 45-ranked Garcia with potent serving and pinpoint shot-making. She finished with 15 winners and eight aces.

MOTOR SPORTS

Wallace fined $50,000 for intentional spin

AVONDALE, Ariz. -- Bubba Wallace said he wasn't worried about repercussions for intentionally causing a caution because NASCAR doesn't do anything about the practice.

NASCAR accepted the dare from Wallace. He was fined $50,000 and docked 50 points Saturday, a day after admitting to an NBC Sports reporter his spin at Texas Motor Speedway was deliberate and other drivers do it all the time.

"Until they do anything, no. I'm not the only one to do it," he said in a phone video recording.

Wallace was reacting to earlier comments made by championship contender Kyle Larson, who had the outcome of last Sunday's race altered when Wallace intentionally spun to avoid losing multiple laps for a flat tire. That caution changed the complexion of Larson's race and dumped him into a huge hole in the standings.

There's only today's penultimate event at ISM Raceway outside Phoenix remaining to claim the final two spots in the title-deciding race.

Larson said his Chip Ganassi Racing team had pulled data from Wallace's car to confirm Larson's belief it was a deliberate attempt to bring out a caution.

"We looked at Bubba's data and you can definitely see him swerving, he turns right and then at the same time he turns left and stabs the throttle and spins out. It's whatever at this point," Larson said.

NASCAR said Saturday that the data was not enough to prove Wallace's intent and his fine was for the "complete admission of guilt" he made to NBC Sports.

NASCAR met with Wallace and his Richard Petty Motorsports team Saturday morning.

"We fully understand NASCAR's position and expectations of its competitors," said RPM competition director Philippe Lopez. "NASCAR has a difficult job officiating race events and we do not need to make the task more challenging."

Larson's criticism immediately after last Sunday's race brought the issue of deliberate cautions to the forefront during an intense competition for the two remaining positions in the next week's final four. NASCAR champion Joey Logano had a flat tire and spun two weeks ago at Martinsville and the timing of it was suspicious enough to raise eyebrows.

Logano has said the flat tire made him spin, and Larson is among drivers who believe him. But the Wallace spin made this a hot topic that had drivers opining on NASCAR's role in making judgment calls.

