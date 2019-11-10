100 years ago

Nov. 10, 1919

• The vacillating, ever restless Arkansas river, which has been ceaselessly flowing by Little Rock ever since the oldest citizen can remember, now has a width at this point of about 1,500 feet, being about 1,200 feet wider than it was 50 or 60 years ago, according to the observation and recollection of many local residents.

50 years ago

Nov. 10, 1969

EL DORADO -- The South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, which grew from a small group of local musicians who began playing together in 1966, began its 13th season last month with a widely acclaimed program of 30th Century American music. Now its members are at work on a second program to be presented December 8 and 9 with Mrs. Vola Jacobs of Augusta, Ga., a pianist, as the guest artist. Mrs. Jacobs' husband, Harry, conducts the Augusta Symphony Orchestra.

25 years ago

Nov. 10, 1994

• The Agriculture Department on Wednesday raised its forecast for the 1994 corn harvest to a record 10 billion bushels and said farmers would get lower prices as a result. The department also raised its already strong estimate for this year's soybean crop. In Arkansas, the soybean harvest went into full swing, with 22 percent of the crop harvested in one week, bringing the total harvest of the state's most valuable crop to 74 percent of the planted acreage, according to the weekly crop report from the Arkansas Agricultural Statistics Service. The rain-delayed cotton harvest also made real progress last week before weekend rains, the report shows.

10 years ago

Nov. 10, 2009

• Several North Little Rock residents spoke in opposition Monday night to a City Council proposal to allow electronic signs to change their message every five seconds instead of waiting 15 seconds. The North Little Rock City Council, as planned, delayed voting on the legislation introduced Monday until its next meeting Nov. 23. Aldermen set a formal public hearing on the proposal for that date. The city has a moratorium in place until the end of the year to allow a panel of aldermen to decide on a variety of regulations for the newer electronic "changeable copy" signs that many businesses are obtaining to draw customers. The city prohibits those signs from changing faster than every 15 seconds.

