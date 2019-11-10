Outdoors calendar

Calendar

NOVEMBER

12 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

14 Arkansas County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Five Oaks Duck Lodge. George Dunklin (870) 830-1035 or gdunklin@5-oaks.com

19 Little Rock Arkansas chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sportsman's Night Out. Hooters. Pat Mahan (501) 743-6154 or pmahan000@centurytel.net

21 Paragould chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Greene County Fairgrounds. Derek Exum (870) 215-8266 or dexum@grnco.net

23 McGehee chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. McGehee Men's Club. Michael Taylor (870) 222-8769 or m_taylor_004@yahoo.com

23 Forrest City chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Civic Center. John Jordan (870) 261-3220 or majordan@arkansas.net

30 Brookings chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Big Tent at Brookings. Jerrod Kersey (870) 476-2549 or jleekersey@hotmail.com

DECEMBER

3 Pine Bluff chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. The Grove Duck Lodge. Tommy Palmer (870) 543-0085 or tommypalmer@gmail.com

7 Blytheville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Blytheville Country Club. Steve Stromire (870) 762-9762 or sstromire@gmail.com

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

12 Hope chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Hope Country Club. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or rstavely@myfthl.com

14 Poinsett County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Trumann Recreational Complex. John Jordan (870) 483-3447 or jaks1@ymail.com

JANUARY

4 Stuttgart chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grand Prairie Center. Chad Coleman (870) 995-3529 or cmcoleman7906@gmail.com

