Parker excels after tumor removal

Clara Parker, a 5-10 outside hitter from Jonesboro, has been selected as the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Volleyball Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. She led the Lady Hurricane to an undefeated season and the Class 6A state championship.

The University of Arkansas commitment returned from a scary offseason ankle injury to repeat the feat and lead the Lady Hurricane to their third undefeated season in school history.

At a glance ALL-ARKANSAS PREPS VOLLEYBALL TEAM First Team Clara Parker, Jonesboro, Sr. Mikayla Johnson, Jonesboro, Sr. Savanna Riney, Bentonville, Sr. Hannah Hogue, Fort Smith Southside, Jr. Avery Fitzgerald, Fort Smith Southside, Jr. Gracie McGee, Valley View, Sr. Second Team Kortney Puckett, Bentonville West, Sr. Camryn Presley, Greenwood, Sr. Rosana Hicks, Fayetteville, Jr. Loren Payne, Brookland, Sr. Ashley Lamkin, Valley View, Jr. Kellen Church, Jonesboro, Sr. All Underclassmen Kennedy Phelan, Fayetteville, Fr. Caylan Koons, Springdale Har-Ber, Soph. Kat Cooper, Springdale Har-Ber, Soph. Trinity Hamilton, Bentonville, Soph. Alex Brown, Valley View, Soph. Abigail Lagemann, Benton, Fr.

Parker also can add back-to-back Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Volleyball Player of the Year honors to her list of accomplishments.

She racked up 1,450 kills and 1,209 digs as a four-time all-state selection. She helped Jonesboro to a perfect 35-0 mark and its 14th state title in school history -- tied with Valley View for the most in Arkansas state volleyball history.

Jonesboro dropped just six sets all season, including two in the state semifinals to Greenwood, last year's state runner-up and the last team to beat the Lady Hurricane in a state tournament match. But Jonesboro roared to the victory in the fifth set to advance to the finals, where it swept Benton.

Parker said she and her teammates loved the feeling of the state title in 2018 so much, it helped push them to grab another.

"I think it was just the desire and drive to get another one," Parker said. "We carried the drive over to this year."

But she endured her own battle in the offseason, which she said challenged her both physically and mentally.

Parker had been dealing with a nagging problem to her left ankle that went back to March 2018. It finally became too much to bear after the 2018 high school season.

"We were taking down Christmas decorations, and it locked up worse than it ever had," Parker said. "I knew then it wasn't just a sore ankle."

Doctor visits and tests did not provide her conclusive answers, so she was sent to specialists in Birmingham, Ala. Doctors finally determined the problem, and in February she had a tumor removed from the joint in her ankle.

She was sent home in a soft cast and returned to Alabama two weeks later. That's when Parker was told the tumor was benign.

"He said he got all the tumor, and it's going to be four months until I could run again," Parker said. "He was talking four to six months full recovery, so you're hitting a little panic button."

Jonesboro volleyball Coach Craig Cummings said Parker attacked the rehab process with the same tenacity she shows on the court.

"She attacked it with a vengeance," Cummings said. "I don't think there was any question she was going to come out on the top end. She was so driven to be better as fast as possible."

Parker was running and jumping by May, and she received her medical release in early July. She acknowledged the rehab was incredibly difficult.

"It challenged me like I've never been challenged before," Parker said. "I had to remember everything was going to be fine no matter what. If volleyball was going to be taken away, it was going to be OK.

"I kept telling myself that. Sometimes it didn't really work. I am 17. But so many people had my back."

Parker's contribution on the floor was unquestioned for the Lady Hurricane as one of the top hitters in the state.

Cummings said all the seniors provided great leadership, but Parker was the key -- whether it was her presence during a timeout or just taking the right tone when talking to a teammate.

"Without a doubt, she was the straw that stirs the drink," Cummings said. "Her calmness, competitive calmness to stay in the moment. That was Clara."

Sports on 11/10/2019