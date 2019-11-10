Prairie View A&M; rolls over UAPB

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff lost its third consecutive game Saturday, falling to Prairie View A&M 37-20 at Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas.

UAPB (5-5, 2-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) has not won since Oct. 12 against Mississippi Valley State.

The Golden Lions were outgained 461-439 by the Panthers, who entered Saturday's game averaging a league-high 502 yards and was No. 2 in offense in the FCS.

Dawonya Tucker led Prairie View (4-5, 3-3), rushing for 91 yards and 3 touchdowns on 19 carries.

Trazon Connley completed 12 of 17 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers. Connley also rushed for 87 yards on 11 carries.

Prairie View led 16-0 at halftime en route to its seventh victory in a row over UAPB.

Tucker's 8-yard touchdown run gave the Panthers a 6-0 lead with 12:28 left in the second quarter, but the extra-point attempt was blocked.

With 6:29 left in the second quarter, Tucker scored from 26 yards out for a 13-0 lead.

Amaury Martinez kicked an 18-yard field goal with one second left before halftime to make it 16-0.

UAPB drove to the Prairie View 11 with less than seven minutes remaining in the first quarter, but Harry Ballard fumbled at the Prairie View 14 and Logan Jackson recovered for the Panthers.

Also in the first half, Zack Piwniczka missed a 40-yard field goal attempt for the Golden Lions.

Prairie View made it 23-0 with 12:04 left in the third quarter when Connley found Jordan Jones for a 25-yard touchdown.

UAPB got on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run by Shannon Patrick that pulled it within 23-7 with 6:42 left in the third quarter.

Prairie View extended its lead to 30-7 with 14:21 left to play on Tony Mullins' 3-yard touchdown run.

The Golden Lions pulled within 30-20 on two touchdown passes by Patrick -- a 30-yard pass to DeJuan Miller and a 77-yard pass to Harry Ballard with 2:56 to play.

But the Panthers sealed the victory with Tucker's 49-yard touchdown run that made it 37-20 with 2:45 remaining.

Jones caught 6 passes for 119 yards and 1 touchdown for Prairie View.

Patrick finished 15-of-23 passing for 237 yards and 2 touchdowns, but he was sacked 3 times. Ballard caught 3 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown, while Miller had a team-high 7 receptions for 91 yards and a score.

Taeyler Porter was held to 65 yards on 13 carries for the Golden Lions.

Blake Conner and Kolby Watts each had 10 tackles to lead UAPB defensively.

UAPB is off next week. The Golden Lions will conclude their season against Texas Southern on Nov. 23 at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff.

Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 7 13 -- 20

Prairie View A&M 0 16 7 14 -- 37

Second Quarter

PV--Tucker 8 run (kick blocked), 12:28

PV--Tucker 26 run (Martinez kick), 6:29

PV--FG Martinez 18, :01

Third Quarter

PV--Jones 25 pass from Connley (Martinez kick), 12:04

UAPB--Patrick 1 run (Piwniczka kick), 6:42

Fourth Quarter

PV--Mullins 3 run (Martinez kick), 14:21

UAPB--Miller 30 pass from Patrick (Piwniczka kick), 6:44

UAPB--Ballard 77 pass from Patrick (pass failed), 2:56

PV--Tucker 49 run (Martinez kick), 2:45

Attendance--2,764.

UAPB PV

First downs 22 18

Rushes-yards 36-119 44-211

Passing 320 250

Comp-Att-Int 22-40-0 15-23-0

Return Yards 111 0

Punts-Avg. 5-26.2 7-35.6

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0

Penalties-Yards 6-53 9-62

Time of Possession 30:30 29:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Ark.-Pine Bluff, Porter 13-65, Allen 3-21, Perry 4-16, Holston 3-12, Balalrd 1-2, Patrick 11-2, Ralph 1-1. Prairie View A&M, Tucker 19-91, Connley 11-87, Starks 6-23, Broach 7-7, Mullins 1-3.

PASSING--Ark.-Pine Bluff, Patrick 15-23-0-237, Perry 7-17-0-83. Prairie View A&M, Connley 12-17-0-188, Starks 3-6-0-62.

RECEIVING--Ark.-Pine Bluff, Ballard 3-108, Miller 7-91, Ralph 4-43, Wilkes 4-39, Lawrence 1-24, Porter 2-13, Patrick 1-2. Prairie View A&M, Jones 6-119, Scott 2-41, Medrano 1-39, Connely 1-15, Johnson 1-14, Riles 1-13, Tucker 2-6, Simmons 1-3.

Sports on 11/10/2019