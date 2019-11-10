Retired Army officer recognized for 43-year military career

Retired Army Maj. Gen. William David Wofford, 70, spent 43 years of his life serving his country. Retiring in 2015 as the Arkansas Army National Guard adjutant general, he continues his service through work in the community.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., recognized Wofford’s military career recently in “Salute to Veterans,” a series recognizing the military service of Arkansans.

“Gen. Wofford has spent his life giving back to his country,” Boozman said. “As a decorated leader and devoted officer, he has made a difference in our country and to the countless individuals who served under his command. I’m honored to share his memories of military service with future generations of Americans.”

Boozman will submit Wofford’s entire interview to the Veterans History Project, an initiative of the Library of Congress’ American Folklife Center to collect and retain the oral histories of the nation’s veterans.

Born in Clarksville, Wofford is a son of the late Auzie and Phyllis Wofford.

“My father served in the Navy in the South Pacific during World War II,” Wofford said.

“He grew up in the small community of Hunt, [in Johnson County] near Coal Hill. After the war, he came back to Arkansas, got married and settled in Clarksville. He was in the Navy Reserve during the Korean War, and his unit was mobilized, but he did not have to go. He was an apprentice plumber, and his boss talked him into joining the National Guard in Clarksville. He made a career of it and retired as a battalion command sergeant major in the Arkansas National Guard, serving a total of 39 years in the military,” Wofford said.

“As a kid, I always wanted to be a soldier,” he said. “Where I grew up in Clarksville, a lot of the adults around me were World War II veterans — my dad, uncles, next-door neighbors. I knew they were veterans, but they never talked about it.

“I was very impressionable as a kid. Every Saturday, I went to the movies. I grew up watching John Wayne, who played every kind of solider, sailor, airman and marine you could imagine. I also watched James Garner as William Darby in Darby’s Rangers. I always wanted to be a ranger.”

Wofford attended school in Clarksville through the eighth grade, then transferred to Subiaco Academy.

“It was my choice to attend Subiaco. I grew up in a Catholic family … was a proud altar boy. I saw all my friends going off to Subiaco, so I decided that’s what I wanted to do,” he said.

“I got homesick. I came home around Halloween that first year and decided I didn’t want to go back. I told my dad, and he said, ‘No. You started it, and you’re going to finish it,’” Wofford said.

“I am so glad he insisted that I go back. Subiaco not only afforded me a great education; it taught me great self-development skills. … They made you study. And I learned early on that you can’t quit when the going gets tough,” he said.

“Dad was the No. 1 central figure in my life,” Wofford said. “He provided guidance and discipline. Mom, too, was important. She worked, too, to ensure that the family had everything we needed. She worked in grocery stores in Clarksville and in Russellville.

“My parents helped shape my work ethic, for sure.”

Wofford graduated from Subiaco Academy and attended Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, planning to become an engineer.

“I started out studying engineering, but things happened,” he said, adding that he changed his major to mathematics.

Reserve Officers Training Corps [ROTC] was required at Arkansas Tech for the first two years. Wofford completed those two years, then took advanced ROTC. Upon graduation in 1971, he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army. He completed field officer basic training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and received orders to go to Fort Benning, Georgia, for paratrooper school.

Wofford served on active duty with the 82nd Airborne Division and the 1st Armored Division for four years, with assignments that included Turkey and Germany, until he returned to Arkansas, where he joined the Arkansas Army National Guard in December 1975.

He worked with National Guard units in Harrison and Fort Smith before performing a variety of roles at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.

In November 1990, Wofford was asked to command the 2nd Battalion of the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade during its deployment in support of Operation Desert Storm. He continued serving in a number of roles for the Arkansas National Guard, including a tour at

Army Forces Command, where he helped mobilize Guard and Reserve units in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

In 2007, Wofford was appointed as adjutant general of the Arkansas National Guard, a position he held until 2015.

“I don’t regret a thing I’ve done in my military career. I may have made some blunders along the way, but I’ve been blessed to work with wonderful soldiers,” he said.

“I would encourage any young man or woman who doesn’t know what he or she wants to do in life to consider the military,” Wofford said. “If you want to a part of something bigger than yourself, be a soldier.

“I use the term ‘soldier’ because that was my goal. I roll all these terms into one — soldier, airman, sailor, marine. If you want to work for a winning organization to serve your country … do the right thing; be a soldier. If you want to be the best you can be, expand the strengths you may already have; be a soldier.”

Wofford’s military awards include the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Southwest Asia Service Medal with two Bronze Campaign Stars, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal, the Kuwait Liberation Medal, the Ranger Tab and the Senior Parachutist Badge.

Since retiring from the military, Wofford has had a part-time job and works in the community with other service organizations.

He travels with his new part-time job as senior facilitator at Leadership Foundry, the training division of Xator Corp., a Reston, Virginia-based national security solutions company providing services in more than 120 countries.

“We provide leadership development for a number of clients, such as the Library of Congress, Harbor Freight and the military,” he said, adding that he is responsible for conducting leadership, development and personal-awareness seminars.

Wofford also serves as Arkansas chairman of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense program to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve component service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee’s military commitment.

Additionally, Wofford is a member of the national security organization Mission: Readiness, composed of retired military leaders seeking to strengthen national security by ensuring that young people stay in school, stay fit and stay out of trouble.

“Only about three out of every 10 American men and women ages 17 to 24 are eligible to join the military. The rest haven’t completed their high school education, can’t pass a physical-fitness test or have some kind of criminal record,” he said.

“I’ve got to stay busy,” Wofford said, when asked how long he planned to continue to work.

“You can only fish so much … play golf so much. I enjoy doing what I am doing, but I also want to spend more time with my grandkids,” he said.

“My granddaughter, Kinley, calls me every day on the phone,” Wofford said, smiling. “She is just a princess. … I don’t want to miss those calls.”