FOOTBALL

Hendrix comes on late, beats Millsaps

Hendrix College (6-3, 4-3 Southern Athletic Conference) outscored Millsaps College (5-4) 20-12 in the fourth quarter for a 33-22 victory Saturday in Jackson, Miss.

Leading 13-10 going into the fourth quarter, Deondre Henry scored from 2 yards out to make it 20-10 in favor of Hendrix. Blake Hinton caught a 10-yard pass from Miles Thompson to make it 26-10.

After Moise Tezzo caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Amryn Jeffrey to close Millsaps' deficit to 26-16, Kip Vanhoose ran 39 yards for a touchdown to make it 33-16 Hendrix with 2:09 left.

Austin Russell caught a 15-yard pass from Jeffrey with 37 seconds left to close the scoring.

Lyon loses at home

Arizona Christian (5-4) kept Lyon College (6-3) off the scoreboard for 55:01 in a 9-7 victory Saturday in Batesville.

Arizona Christian recorded a safety with 10:57 left in the third quarter when Lyon running back Dakota Braswell was tackled in the end zone.

Aiddan Quin scored from 1 yard out with 4:59 left in the third quarter to push the visitors up 9-0.

Lyon closed to 9-7 when Orreon Finley caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Isaiah Bradford with 4:02 left in the game.

VOLLEYBALL

UCA wins fifth in a row

The University of Central Arkansas defeated Sam Houston State 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 20-25, 15-13 on Saturday in Huntsville, Texas, for its fifth consecutive victory.

Central Arkansas (14-13, 8-6 Southland Conference) also earned a trip to the Southland Conference Tournament in Conway on Nov. 22-24. Abbie Harry led the Sugar Bears with 20 kills and 12 digs.

Hendrix falls in semifinals

Hendrix College (19-7) lost 25-21, 28-26, 25-16 to Berry College on Saturday in the Southern Athletic Association semifinals in Birmingham, Ala.

Maddie Tovar led Hendrix with 10 kills. Claire Smith had 19 assists, and Jeanette McGrath had 20 digs.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Arkansas Tech wins at home

Ramses Sandifer scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Arkansas Tech University (1-1) to a 79-59 victory over Emporia State (0-2) on Saturday in Russellville.

R.J. Glasper added 18 points, and Devante Foster finished with 14 points and 8 rebounds for the Wonder Boys.

SAU falls to Newman

Southern Arkansas University (0-2) lost 65-60 to Newman on Saturday in Lancaster, Texas.

Aaron Lucas led Southern Arkansas with nine points. Marshawn Blackmon led Newman (1-1) with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Arkansas Tech wins big

Jalei Oglesby scored 21 points to lead Arkansas Tech (1-0) to a 114-36 victory over Crowley's Ridge on Saturday in Russellville.

Six players scored at least 10 points for the Golden Suns. Octavia Lowery led Crowley's Ridge with 21 points.

Harding tops Missouri Southern

Kellie Lampo scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Harding University (2-0) to a 75-67 victory over Missouri Southern on Saturday in the Harding University Classic in Searcy.

Cheyenne Brown finished with 14 points and five rebounds for the Lady Bisons.

MEN'S SOCCER

Harding blanks Rogers State

Donnell Bowes scored in the 24th minute to give Harding University (9-6-2) a 1-0 victory over Rogers State (12-5-1) on Saturday in Searcy.

Carlos Calderon made six saves for Harding, which outshot Rogers State 15-11.

Lyon advances to conference semifinals

Lyon College defeated Lindenwood University-Belleville 3-2 on Saturday in the American Midwest Conference Tournament in Batesville.

With the victory, Lyon (14-4-1) will play Park University today.

Marcos Fernandez, Rafael Santos and Estiven Garcia scored for Lyon.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Harding edges East Central

Nicole Morgan and Melane Spurgeon scored in the 50th and 71st minutes, respectively, to give Harding (6-12, 4-8 Great American Conference) a 2-1 victory over East Central (Okla.) on Saturday in Ada, Okla.

Harding outshot East Central 27-13. Jessica Woessner made four saves.

CROSS COUNTRY

Harding men finish 21st, women 15th in regional

Harding University finished 21st at the NCAA Division II I Central Regional in Joplin, Mo., with 540 points.

Zach Reed led Harding by finishing in 79th place in 32 minutes, 52.1 seconds on the 10,000-meter course.

The Harding women finished 15th with 473 points.

Sydney Tabor finished 62nd on the 6,000-meter course in 23:00.47. Carley Hale of Southern Arkansas University finished 65th in 23:03.2.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 11/10/2019