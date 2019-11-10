Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Williams first player to reopen recruitment after Morris firing

by Richard Davenport | Today at 11:54 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption An Arkansas football helmet sits on the sideline during a game between the Razorbacks and Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Fayetteville. - Photo by Charlie Kaijo

Receiver Savion Williams, who committed to Arkansas in May, has reopened his recruitment after the firing of Chad Morris.

He announced his decision on Twitter.

"After a long talk with my family, I would like to announce that I will be decommitting from the University of Arkansas. I want to thank them for the opportunity and wish them nothing but the best. With that said, I will be reopening my recruitment. Please respect my decision," he wrote.

Williams, 6-5, 195 pounds, 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash of Marshall, Texas, picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Baylor, Missouri, Texas Tech, TCU, Kansas State, Illinois, Kansas, SMU and others.

He was recruited by running backs coach Jeff Traylor and receivers coach Justin Stepp. There is speculation that Traylor may have a chance to be retained by the new coach.

Traylor is highly respected in East Texas where he had a 175-26 record with three state championships and two state runner-up finishes at Gilmer High School.

Arkansas now has 13 commitments in the 2020 class.

