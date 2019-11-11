Sections
The Recruiting Guy

4th prospect reopens recruitment

by Richard Davenport | Today at 12:31 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption An Arkansas football helmet sits on the ground prior to a game between the Razorbacks and Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. - Photo by Charlie Kaijo

Tight end Allen Horace announced he's no longer committed to Arkansas and will reopen his recruitment.

Horace, 6-5, 242 pounds of Crockett, Texas, picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Nebraska, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech in April.

"After a long talk with my family and accounting for a lot of different factors I will be reopening my recruitment back up. The University of Arkansas will always hold a special place in my heart. To Coach Barry Lunney, Will Bryant and Jeff Traylor, y’all are three of the most realest coaches in the game and I appreciate all the love and support I have gotten from you guys. Whatever happens through this process I wish nothing but the best for y’all. Coach Morris, thank you for the opportunity and I know you’l be killing wherever you land next #WPS," he wrote.

Receivers Mason Mangum and Savion Williams along with running back John Gentry reopened their recruiting on Sunday. Arkansas now has 10 commitments for the 2020 class.

