Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Oct. 4

A Chau Oriental Market

115 N. Dixieland Road, Suite 12, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Boxes of food were stored directly on the floor. A freezer handle was broken on a walk-in freezer. A fan in the walk-in cooler needs cleaning.

Eureka Pizza

1140 N. Walton Blvd., Suite 2, Bentonville

Critical violations: There was an accumulation of dead bugs under insulated bags for delivery.

Noncritical violations: A spray bottle of water at pizza dough prep area does not have a label. Ceiling panels above walk-in cooler need repair.

Flying Burrito

1401 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 1, Bentonville

Follow-up inspection.

Critical violations: Items in front prep cooler are not at 41 degrees and below.

Noncritical violations: The posted retail food permit was expired.

Holiday Inn Express

2205 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ready-to-eat apples were not wrapped.

Mazzio's Pizza

1117 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Condensation was dripping from the walk-in cooler cooling unit and a container of food was stored under the drip.

Noncritical violations: Floors and walls throughout kitchen and the bottom of a cooler need cleaning. The outside surface of the pizza ovens need cleaning. Tiles throughout the facility need to be replaced.

McDonald's

467 Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: There was a wet towel and ice in a handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Highfill Mart Restaurant

14939 Arkansas 12 West, Gentry

Critical violations: An employee entered the kitchen from another part of the facility and did not wash hands prior to starting food preparation, repeat violation. A fan was blocking access to a handwashing sink. There was no sanitizer being dispensed at the three-compartment sink. Items in cold-holding were not date-marked as needed, repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: A food employee was not wearing a hair restraint. Surfaces of equipment need cleaning, repeat violation.

Tiger Athletic Football Concession

1702 S.E. J St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Received food was not at the proper temperature. Food in hot holding was not at 135 degrees or higher. Food in hot holding was not heated to the proper temperature before being placed in hot holding.

Noncritical violations: None

Ramen Co-op

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A seal needs to be installed behind handwashing sinks.

Domino's Pizza

2100 W. Hudson, Suite 7, Rogers

Critical violations: A spray bottle was not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: A grate covering a drain under a three-compartment sink needs protective covering.

Don Taco

183 Rebecca St., Suite C, Gentry

Critical violations: There were no paper towels in the men's restroom. Food in a back refrigerator was not date-marked, repeat violation. Food in refrigerators was not labeled with the common name of the foods.

Noncritical violations: None

Oct. 7

Pho Thanh Restaurant

1204 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: An employee washing hands did not wash according to established procedures. There were no paper towels available at the handwashing sink. Eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in a prep cooler. Pho broth in walk-in cooler was at 51 degrees. Sauce for spring rolls was at 115 degrees. Food items in walk-in freezer and walk-in cooler were stored on the floor.

Noncritical violations: Nonfood contact surfaces in the food preparation area need cleaning.

Taco Bell

1050 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The retail food permit was not posted, repeat violation.

Oct. 8

Gold Town Sushi & Korean BBQ

1100 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Salmon being stored in box labeled as "mixed seafood;" food must be honestly presented. There was no parasite destruction information available from distributor, nor does facility have records for fresh salmon.

Noncritical violations: A rice scoop was being stored in water between uses. Tiles near the dishwasher need to be repaired.

Miss Saigon Pho

310 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: An employee went outside to throw out trash and did not wash his hands when he went back to cleaning dishes. Raw eggs were stored above pho broth. Back door to kitchen was open at the time of inspection. Cardboard boxes of food were stored in contact with ice on the bottom of walk-in freezer. The floor of the walk-in cooler needs to be repaired. Several areas throughout the facility need cleaning.

Noncritical violations: None

Sharky's Modern Mexican Kitchen

3000 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The posted retail permit was expired.

The Egg and I

5206 Village Parkway, Suite 1, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Gaskets were not sealed properly on a small lowboy.

Workman's Travel Center

898 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: Chicken was at 130 degrees in hot holding. Pimento cheese was not at 41 degrees or below in cold holding. Raw eggs were stored above cheesecake in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: Packaged bakery items were not labeled in accordance to standards of identity.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Oct. 4 -- Gigi's Cupcakes, 3410 S.E. J St., Suite 2, Bentonville; McDonald's, 203 W. Hudson St., Rogers; Pasta A La Vista, 13467 Lookout Drive, Bentonville; Super Donuts, 136 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry; Sonic, 923 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 205 N. Main St., Bentonville; McDonald's, 203 W. Hudson Road, Rogers; Barber Auctions, 219 Butler Creek, Sulphur Springs.

Oct. 7 -- Scott Family Amazeum, 1009 Museum Way, Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 1703 E. Central Ave., Bentonville.

Oct. 8 -- Bean & Vine, 3000 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers; Natural State Beer Co., 5214 W. Village Parkway, Suite 1, Rogers; Pizza Hut, 30 Sugar Creek Drive, Bella Vista; The Crumpet, 5212 Village Parkway, Suite 12, Rogers.

