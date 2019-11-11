Cars stolen at gunpoint over weekend in separate incidents, Little Rock police say

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Two cars were stolen by armed gunmen over the weekend in separate incidents, according to Little Rock police reports.

A 33-year-old man told police he was attacked around 8:50 p.m. Sunday outside Pit Stop Bar-B-Que Grill on Baseline Road, according to a police report.

He said two males threatened him at gunpoint before stealing his wallet and cellphone. One “pistol whipped” the man, according to the report, before he and the other male stole the man’s Dodge Ram 1500, according to the report. They fled southbound on Lew Drive.

Officers saw the man was bleeding from his ear where he reported being hit. No description of the suspects was available.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, a 44-year-old man reported his Nissan Armada stolen.

The man told police Jerry Davis, 29, came to his home on Carolina Street, pulled out a gun and took his car keys.

Davis then got in the car and drove away, the man told police.

While officers spoke to the man, a call came in about a suspicious person at 4800 Springer Road. Police responded and found the stolen vehicle but not Davis, according to the report.

An employee of the business at that location told police Davis had left in another vehicle.

Officers advised the Armada’s owner to go to the prosecuting attorney’s office to seek a warrant for Davis. Police said no further action was taken.