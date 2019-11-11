Cold front to bring rain, big drop in temperatures; parts of state may see brief, light snow, forecasters say

This National Weather Service graphic shows the predicted drop in temperatures across Arkansas from Sunday to Tuesday.

A strong cold front moving across Arkansas on Monday is expected to send temperatures plunging by over 30 degrees, bringing with it rain and the possibility of snow, forecasters said.

Forecasters expect sleet to mix into the rain falling near the Missouri border by about noon before the precipitation later transitions into snow, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock. The agency predicts up to an inch of snow could accumulate in the northernmost parts of the state.

Across central and southern Arkansas, rain, which could sometimes be heavy, is expected through much of the day, forecasters said. Temperatures will begin falling after noon and then quickly drop during the mid-to-late afternoon.

Rain and snow throughout the state will begin to ease up late this afternoon, the weather service said. Some light snow may fall across parts of central and southern Arkansas at that time, but none is expected to stick.

Wind chills across the state are predicted to drop into the teens and single digits, according to this National Weather Service graphic.

Forecasters predict strong winds throughout the day and into the evening, with wind gusts reaching over 30 mph.

Tonight and into early Tuesday morning, the weather service expects wind chills will fall into the single digits and teens.

Sunnier weather is predicted for the rest of the week, with highs reaching the 40s and 50s, according to forecasters.