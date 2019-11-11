Japanese emperor honored at parade

TOKYO -- Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako waved and smiled from an open car in a parade Sunday marking Naruhito's enthronement as more than 100,000 well-wishers cheered, waved small flags and took photos from packed sidewalks.

Security was extremely tight, with police setting up 40 checkpoints leading to the parade area. Selfie sticks, bottles and banners -- and even shouting -- were not allowed inside the restricted zone. Residents in high-rise apartment buildings along the road were advised not to look down from their windows or balconies.

Naruhito succeeded his father, Akihito, on May 1 after Akihito's abdication, and formally ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne in a palace ceremony last month. He has pledged to follow his father's example to fulfill his responsibilities as a state symbol, stick with pacifism and stay close to the people. Under Japan's postwar constitution, the emperor has no political power and is limited to ceremonial roles.

Sunday's parade started from the Imperial Palace, with the Kimigayo national anthem played by a marching band.

Naruhito, wearing a tail coat decorated with medals and carrying a brimmed hat, and Masako, in an off-white long dress and a tiara, waved from a Toyota Century convertible. The car was decorated with the Chrysanthemum emblems and the emperor's flag during the half-hour motorcade on the 3-mile route from the palace to the Akasaka imperial residence.

Naruhito, sitting on the right side on the slightly raised backseat, constantly turned his head to the right and left, responding to the people cheering from the opposite side of the street as the motorcade slowly moved at a jogger's speed, led by a fleet of police motorbikes.

The parade was postponed from its original October date due to a typhoon that left more than 90 people dead and tens of thousands of homes flooded or damaged.

An estimated 119,000 people were at the parade Sunday, local media reported.

A Section on 11/11/2019