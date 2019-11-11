Ex-insurance agent sentenced to 5-year term for bank fraud

HOT SPRINGS -- A former insurance agent from Hot Springs was sentenced to five years in federal prison in U.S. District Court at Hot Springs on Friday after he pleaded guilty to one felony count of bank fraud in December, the U.S. attorney's office said.

The prison term for Berry Roland Bishop, 67, will be followed by three years of supervised release, Duane "Dak" Kees, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, said in a news release.

According to the sentencing sheet on file with the court, Bishop will receive credit for time served in federal custody.

The court also recommended that Bishop participate in mental health treatment/counseling while incarcerated, and ordered restitution in the amount of $351,963.83 to Citizens Bank, Supermarket Operations Inc., Jade Inc., and United Fire and Casualty Co. Restitution to Bank of Prescott and Southern Bancorp Bank is held in abeyance for 21 days. Interest is also waived.

Bishop resigned from the Lakeside School Board in April 2018 shortly before he was sued for fraud in federal court. The felony charge was filed in federal court on Dec. 14, 2018.

Bishop was the president and sole owner of Alliance Insurance Group of Arkadelphia and the president of M&B Insurance Properties Inc. in 2011, the release said, citing court records.

"An investigation by the FBI revealed that Bishop misrepresented his financial condition to induce Citizens Bank to extend him loans that would not have otherwise been authorized. Bishop also forged the signatures of his insurance agency clients to obtain loans from the Bank of Prescott without the authorization or permission of those clients," it said.

The fraudulent loans obtained by Bishop exceeded $3.5 million.

"To improve the cash flow of his business, Bishop misrepresented his financial condition to induce Citizens Bank to extend him loans. Bishop represented that M&B properties had no liabilities when, in fact, he was concealing an outstanding $150,000 mortgage and an outstanding $150,000 liability for the assignment of rents.

"Because Bishop misrepresented the liabilities and net value of M&B, he induced Citizens Bank to delay repayment of a $200,000 loan in 2017 and 2018. That loan has never been repaid," the release said.

Bishop also induced the Bank of Prescott to extend him loans. Bishop entered into loan agreements on his clients' behalf without their knowledge or authorization by offering the value of their insurance policies as collateral to the Bank of Prescott.

In furtherance of this scheme, Bishop forged the signatures of his clients without their knowledge or authorization, the release said.

Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing. The investigation was conducted by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Benjamin Wulff and Aaron Jennen prosecuted the case for the United States.

