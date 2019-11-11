Follow live: Hunter Yurachek, Barry Lunney Jr. press conference updates

Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek is shown during a football game against Eastern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Fayetteville. - Photo by Ben Goff
Hunter Yurachek
•
•
•
Barry Lunney Jr.
•
•
•
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.