HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Latest Democrat-Gazette rankings

Bryant wide receiver Jake Meaders tries to get away from Conway defensive back Traland McClure during Friday night’s game. See more high school football photos at arkansasonline.com/galleries. - Photo by Jeff Gammons

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1. Bryant 7A-Central 10-0

Hornets earn first outright league title since 2013

2. Bentonville 7A-West 10-0

Tigers dispatch of rival Wolverines

3. North Little Rock 7A-Central 6-4

Despite injuries, suspensions, Charging Wildcats earn first-round bye

4. Conway 7A-Central 7-3

Wampus Cats in position to contend in 7A playoffs

5. Springdale Har-Ber 7A-West 7-3

Wildcats use defense to get past Fayetteville

6. Benton 6A-West 7-3

Panthers complete 7-0 6A-West season, have week off

7. Greenwood 6A-West 9-1

QB Presley on target for Bulldogs on road at Lake Hamilton

8. LR Christian 5A-Central 10-0

Warriors have no problem with Beebe in regular-season finale

9. Searcy 6A-East 9-1

First outright conference title for Lions since 1991

10. Bentonville West 7A-West 6-4

Wolverines have lost two consecutive

CLASS 7A

Bryant 7A-Central 10-0 Bentonville 7A-West 10-0 North Little Rock 7A-Central 6-4 Conway 7A-Central 7-3 Spr. Har-Ber 7A-West 7-3 Bentonville West 7A-West 6-4

CLASS 6A

Benton 6A-West 7-3 Greenwood 6A-West 9-1 Searcy 6A-East 9-1 Lake Hamilton 6A-West 8-2 West Memphis 6A-East 6-4 Marion 6A-East 6-4

CLASS 5A

LR Christian 5A-Central 10-0 Harrison 5A-West 10-0 Pulaski Academy 5A-Central 8-2 Valley View 5A-East 10-0 Vilonia 5A-West 7-3 Forrest City 5A-East 8-2

CLASS 4A

Joe T. Robinson 7-4A 9-1 Arkadelphia 7-4A 9-1 Shiloh Christian 1-4A 10-0 Nashville 7-4A 9-1 Warren 8-4A 9-1 Ozark 4-4A 9-1

CLASS 3A

Rison 6-3A 9-1 Prescott 6-3A 8-2 Osceola 3-3A 9-1 Harding Academy 2-3A 10-0 Camden HG 5-3A 8-2 Booneville 1-3A 8-2

CLASS 2A