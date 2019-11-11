HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after regular season

The regular season has ended, and it’s time for the high school football playoffs to begin in Arkansas.

These next five weeks should be fun.

In Class 7A, I think we’ll see Bryant and Bentonville in the finals at War Memorial Stadium. Teams that could get hot at the right time and make it to the final game are North Little Rock, Springdale Har-Ber and Conway.

In Class 6A, the state champion likely will be one of three teams — Benton, Greenwood or Searcy. If there’s a big upset along the way, either Lake Hamilton, West Memphis or Marion will be the team to pull the upset.

In Class 5A, everyone is looking forward to a Pulaski Academy-Little Rock Christian rematch. Harrison has the ability to mess up those plans with a victory over Pulaski Academy in the second round.

In Class 4A, I think the champion will be either Shiloh Christian or one of three teams from the same conference — Arkadelphia (which has won the past two state titles), Joe T. Robinson or Nashville.

Class 3A is wide open with Rison, Prescott, Osceola, Harding Academy, McGehee, Camden Harmony Grove and Booneville all capable of making deep runs.

Class 2A is also wide open with Junction City, Foreman, Des Arc, Hazen, Fordyce and Magnet Cove all having the talent needed to win a state title.

Here are the updated rankings as the playoffs begin:

OVERALL

Bryant Bentonville Little Rock Christian Pulaski Academy Harrison Benton Greenwood Searcy North Little Rock Shiloh Christian

CLASS 7A

Bryant Bentonville North Little Rock Springdale Har-Ber Conway

CLASS 6A

Benton Greenwood Searcy Marion Lake Hamilton

CLASS 5A

Little Rock Christian Pulaski Academy Harrison Valley View Maumelle

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian Arkadelphia Joe T. Robinson Nashville Warren

CLASS 3A

Rison Prescott Osceola Harding Academy McGehee

CLASS 2A