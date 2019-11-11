Sections
Breaking: One-day strike planned in Little Rock School District, groups say
Hogs draw night game in Death Valley

by Matt Jones | Today at 10:41 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption LSU players carry The Boot trophy after an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. LSU won 33-10. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' first game in the post-Chad Morris era will be at night at LSU's Death Valley.

The Razorbacks' Nov. 23 game against the Tigers is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN. LSU (9-0, 5-0 SEC) is ranked No. 1 by the Associated Press and was No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings that were released last week.

LSU is coming off a 46-41 victory at Alabama. The Tigers are scheduled to play at Ole Miss this week.

Arkansas (2-8, 0-6 SEC) is off this week following a 45-19 home loss to Western Kentucky. The Razorbacks will be coached in the LSU game by Barry Lunney Jr., a former Arkansas quarterback who was promoted to interim head coach Sunday following Morris' firing.

The Razorbacks enter the LSU game on a 17-game losing streak against SEC teams, which is tied for the longest streak in program history.

LSU has won three consecutive games in the series by an average margin of 19.3 points.

