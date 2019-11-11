• Derrick Davis, director of parking and transportation at Georgia Southern University, said students had a way to turn their parking tickets into "a positive thing" when the school offered to waive the fines in exchange for donations of canned goods during a one-day event that collected about 1,000 pounds of food.

• Mark Johnson, who spotted two deer locked in battle while he was hunting in central Michigan, said he thought the animals would die from exhaustion or starvation if they stayed stuck together, and his friend used a branch saw to cut part of an antler, allowing the bucks to pull away and run off.

• Oleg Sokolov, a history professor at St. Petersburg State University in Russia, signed a statement of guilt in the death of a student after he was pulled from a frigid river carrying a backpack that contained severed arms and after police found the woman's body in his apartment, reports said.

• Jeffrey Yohai, Paul Manafort's former son-in-law, was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud for schemes in which victims lost more than $13 million.

• Edward Mobley, 36, and Jerome Benamon, 26, were sentenced to prison for the robbery of a postal carrier in Porterville, Miss., in which money was taken from the driver after a gun was pointed at his head, and the robbers fled in different directions.

• Chris Cox and Emma Cox said they did not realize until the next morning that they'd been robbed of thousands of dollars in checks, cash and gift cards, along with their marriage license, while they partied during their wedding reception in Bradenton, Fla.

• Gretchen Rose, a police officer in the San Francisco Bay Area, said police were searching for a suspect after arrows were shot at a homeless encampment in Richmond, Calif., striking two men in the abdomen and hitting another in the leg.

• Malcolm Hill, 26, who faces a capital-murder charge, was found in Foley, Ala., five days after being released from a lockup in Columbus, Miss., because of a clerical error.

• Ben Ball, 36, of Oshtemo Township, Mich., whose hobbies include ritualized combat with replica weapons from the Middle Ages, said he wielded a battle ax he calls "my baby" to fend off an intruder who had once dated Ball's ex-roommate when the attacker, whom Ball believed to be armed, kicked in the door of his apartment.

