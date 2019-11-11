Pedestrian, pickup driver killed in separate Arkansas wrecks

Separate crashes on Arkansas roads killed two women, including a pedestrian, on Sunday, authorities said.

Briggett White, 45, of Pine Bluff, was standing on the edge of the road in front of an El Dorado home when she was struck by an SUV at about 4:15 a.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

The 2002 Ford Explorer was driving west in the 3700 block of Nick Springs Road when White was fatally hit, the report states. No other injuries were reported.

In Independence County, a 39-year-old Batesville woman died after her pickup crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle, according to troopers.

The crash happened just after 2:40 p.m. on U.S. 167 north of Pleasant Plains, a separate preliminary report states. Kristi M. Spurlin was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado south on the highway when the vehicle drifted and struck a pickup headed in the opposite direction.

Troopers said the crash killed Spurlin, while two people in the other vehicle, Robert Leonard, 45, and Kelly, Leonard, 35, both of Batesville, were injured.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the two wrecks.

At least 427 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures indicate.