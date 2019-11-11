RB Boyd gets 1,000 in a hurry

Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd (5) carries the ball during a game against Western Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Fayetteville. - Photo by David Beach

FAYETTEVILLE -- Rakeem Boyd knew he was 180 yards shy of a 1,000-yard season entering Saturday's game against Western Kentucky.

The junior needed to average 60 rushing yards over the last three games to hit the milestone, but he wanted the full deal on a sunny afternoon at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Thanks to touchdown runs of 76 and 86 yards, Boyd hit the mark. He went over 1,000 yards on an 8-yard run midway through the fourth quarter on his eighth carry of the game.

"The offensive line did their job," Boyd said. "I saw it, so I hit it. The whole year they've been doing their job and I've been proud of them."

Boyd showcased his speed on both of the long runs, outracing Western Kentucky defensive backs who had decent angles of pursuit but could not catch up.

His 86-yard score tied for the seventh-longest in school history with Ralph LaForge, who did it against Baylor in 1932.

Boyd became the first Razorback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season since Rawleigh Williams ran for 1,360 yards in 2016.

Dabo on Chad

Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney talked about Chad Morris' firing with reporters on a teleconference Sunday evening.

"There's going to be a lot of people in this business get fired if you only get a year-and-a-half to build a program," Swinney said, according to The Athletic. "But I guess that's the direction that we're headed. I think Chad is a great coach. I think he's a winner.

"I think if he had support and was just able to not have to come to work every day worrying about his job a year-and-a-half into his job, that would resonate. You'd look up five, six years from now and you'd be really proud of what you have."

Swinney also reportedly said he "gets it," and that coaches are getting paid big money to deliver wins.

4th-down fame

Western Kentucky took a hyper-aggressive approach to its first-half domination of Arkansas on Saturday. The Hilltoppers converted fourth downs of 4, 3, 2, 6 and 1 yards in the first half. They gained 5, 5, 4, 7 and 3 yards on those plays.

The fourth-down conversions came on three separate drives that each ended with a touchdown. Quarterback Ty Storey made key reads, runs or throws on each of the conversions.

"All his reads were great," Western Kentucky Coach Tyson Helton said. "He ran the ball extremely well. We told him going into the game that he was going to have to handle a lot of the run stuff.

"Early on we covered a lot of third downs and fourth downs, which was huge. I really felt like that momentum really helped us a ton."

Western Kentucky built a 35-7 lead by halftime after scoring on each of its five possessions.

Turnover twist

Western Kentucky, mired in a tie for No. 121 in turnover margin nationally entering the weekend, improved that with a plus-1 game against the Razorbacks.

Safeties Antwon Kincaide and Devon Key had interceptions for the Hilltoppers in their 45-19 victory over the Razorbacks. Key returned his interception on a tipped pass from KJ Jefferson 25 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Arkansas nickel back Micahh Smith notched the Hogs' lone takeaway, a fumble recovery late in the game. Freshman Jalen Catalon forced the fumble on Joshua Simon.

The Hilltoppers are now 119th in turnover margin at minus-0.8 per game, just behind the Razorbacks in 116th at minus-0.7 per game.

