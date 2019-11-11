Rialto Players to present North Pole’s Got Talent

Mistletoe Merryman, second from left, played by Amanda Autry, and Holly Daze, right, played by Irene Taylor, portray elfin hosts for the talent show in North Pole’s Got Talent. They work with Coal, played by Johnny Bertram, who is the keeper of the “naughty and nice” list for Santa and stage manager of the talent show in the upcoming production at the Rialto Community Arts Center.

MORRILTON — The Rialto Players will present North Pole’s Got Talent, by Lavenia Roberts, on Friday through Nov. 17, and again Nov. 22-24, at the Rialto Community Arts Center, 215 E. Broadway in Morrilton.

Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Nov. 22-23 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 and 24. Tickets, at $10 for adults and $5 for children,

are available from any cast member, at the door or online at rialtomorrilton.weebly.com.

“It’s the night before Christmas Eve, and Santa and Mrs. Claus are judging a talent show at Santa’s workshop featuring inhabitants of the North Pole,” said Casey Myers of Perryville, director of the upcoming production. “They have added a special judge this year — Ruby the Red-Lipped Reindeer. Ruby is a pun artist, but the puns she makes are really bad. She says things like, ‘What do Santa’s elves study in school? The Elfabet?’

“This show has singing and dancing reindeer, elves and puppets. … We have something for everyone. We have cast members of all ages … several members of the same families, too … mothers and daughters, grandparents and grandchildren. It’s fun for the whole family. This is a real neat production.”

Myers is a longtime patron of community arts, directing and appearing in productions in Morrilton and Conway for the past several years. She co-directed The Kitchen Witches, by Caroline Smith, at the Rialto in February.

Irene Taylor and Amanda Autry, both of Morrilton, appear as the elfin hosts for the talent show, Holly Daze and Mistletoe Merryman, respectively.

“The inhabitants of the North Pole are trying to spread a little holiday cheer by presenting this talent show,” said Taylor, who co-directed The Kitchen Witches with Myers. Taylor is a recent graduate of Arkansas State University with a degree in theater.

“This is a fun family show … a warm show about accepting everybody and spreading your gifts to make people happy,” Taylor said.

Autry described North Pole’s Got Talent as a fun show.

“I’m enjoying it,” she said, adding that theater helps people build their self-confidence. Autry is a graduate of Morrilton High School but did not get involved in theater until just a few years ago. She appeared in the Rialto Players’ production of Anne of Green Gables, an adaptation by Alice Chadwicke of L.M. Montgomery’s novel, and Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens, by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones and Nicholas Hope.

Lindell Roberts and his wife, Marie, both of Morrilton, appear as Santa and Mrs. Claus. Both are longtime supporters of community theater.

“She’s in such a hurry … much too busy to sit and act as a judge for this talent show,” Marie Roberts said, laughing, as she described her character, Mrs. Claus. “I am having fun with her.”

Marie Roberts has appeared in many local productions, including The Wizard of Oz in May.

Lindell Roberts, current president of the Rialto Community Arts Center Board of Directors, has appeared in many local productions as well, including Red Velvet Cake Wars and Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens, both by Wooten, Jones and Hope. Roberts also handles much of the sound and lighting for productions at the theater.

He was active in the campaign to restore the Rialto Theatre in the mid-1990s.

“We’re still trying to keep it going,” he said, smiling. “Morrilton needs this performance theater.”

Other cast members include the following:

• Katie Hoyt of Morrilton appears as Ruby the Red-Lipped Reindeer.

• Dr. Lydia Trauth of Morrilton portrays The Snow Queen.

• Lily Trauth of Morrilton plays Bell.

• Madison Sweeney of Morrilton appears as Dasher.

• Piper Hoyt of Morrilton portrays Dancer.

• Abby Anderson of Adona plays Joy.

• William Riker of Morrilton plays Blitzen.

• Destiny Cravens of Morrilton appears as the Sugar Plum Elf.

• Julia Stone of Morrilton portrays Jolly.

• Melody Stone of Morrilton plays Elf Baby.

• Cyndi Foster of Morrilton appears as Vixen.

• Ella Nelson of Perryville portrays Ginger Elf.

• Piper Nelson of Perryville plays Cookie Elf.

• Cindy Peoples of Perryville appears as Tinsel.

• Jesse Burgener of Morrilton plays Jack Frost.

• Johnny Bertram of Morrilton portrays Coal.

• DeAnna Davis of Morrilton plays Merry Elf.

• Brooke Davis of Morrilton appears as Little Santa Girl.

• Austin Davis of Morrilton portrays Jingle.

• Roxanne Anderson of Adona plays Fern Ivy-Spruce.

• Emma Bertram of Morrilton plays Donner.

• Jeffery Curtis of Morrilton portrays Comet.

Jenny Lynn is the assistant director, Kayla Choosells is the sound and lighting director, Kelly Carter serves as marketing director, and Theresa Bertram is the music director. All are from Morrilton.

North Pole’s Got Talent is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service Inc. of Denver.