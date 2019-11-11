School policy seen as blight on evaluation

North Little Rock High School received a D grade overall in the Every Student Succeeds Act index, but school officials said it could have easily received a better grade if the school had classified its students correctly.

Keith McGee, executive director of secondary education for the North Little Rock School District, told School Board members Thursday that the school received a 60.54 overall score in the state's annual release of the A-to-F school letter grades.

The grades are based on each school's federal ESSA Index Score, which is a numerical score of 1 to 100 that is calculated using numerous factors, including the results from the spring ACT Aspire tests given in grades three through 10 and the students' improvement on that test over time.

Other factors in the calculations include high school graduation rates and college entrance exam results, if applicable to a school; progress by students who are English-language learners; and indicators of school quality and student success. Those quality and success indicators include student attendance, science achievement and gains, numbers of students reading at their grade levels, and community service by students.

McGee said the ESSA data for North Little Rock High School showed that 987 high school students were in need of support in English and math out of a total of 1,878 students.

"We need to spend a lot of our resources into this, academics," McGee said.

McGee told board members that the high school was 0.5 point away from receiving a C grade.

"We are very close," he said in an interview Friday. "Right there at the door, and it cracked open. We just need to walk in."

McGee said a C grade easily could have been reached if the school district had classified high school students in the correct grade they were in.

North Little Rock's current policy has high school students behind in course credits in each grade. Currently, ninth graders need only four credits to be considered 10th graders, but state law maintains that a student needs 5.5 credits to move up a grade, McGee said. Because of the policy, McGee said, students at North Little Rock High School are consistently behind the state's standards for course credits.

High school juniors with 15 credits have been classified by the school as seniors, even though state regulations require 16.5 credits to be considered a senior.

"We were classifying students based on an old policy, and we were shooting ourselves in the foot," he said.

School Board member Natalie Wankum said the district has used the current course-credit system since 2005.

Scott Jennings, principal of North Little Rock High School, said the policy has hurt the school when it comes to ESSA grades.

"What we are doing is helping out our neighboring districts," he said. "We are taking a kid from Sylvan Hills ... and we are making them a sophomore here when we should be making him a freshman, and we are giving them three years to graduate."

Jennings said the school is working to address the problem, but the results won't be seen until August 2020.

"I think we are closer to a B than we are a C, realistically, if we add this in," he said. "That is what we need to shoot for."

McGee presented a policy proposal to the School Board that would bring the school district's course-credit requirements up to state standards. The School Board will make a decision on the policy at a later date.

Of the 916 North Little Rock High School students who were graded by ESSA, data showed that only 253 were reading at grade level.

"This is a K-12 issue," McGee said. "We said that we were going to do this through the achievement, right? We said we are going to provide achievement, accountability, acceptance with the necessary assets. That is what we said. We said we wanted to be world-class -- world-class schools with world-class students. We got some work to do."

Currently the high school is classified by ESSA as a lower-achievement program with higher growth, McGee said.

"It means we are doing some good things," he said. "We are growing, but we need to be closer to [higher achievement and higher growth]."

McGee said the state has indicated that high schools need to have a 94% four-year graduation rate and a 97% five-year graduation rate. The state average is 90% for four years and 91.86% for five years.

North Little Rock High School is at 74.96% for its four-year graduation rate and 85.38% for its five-year graduation rate.

"This is going to take all of us to make this work," McGee told the board.

Metro on 11/11/2019