Seminoles put clamps on Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Revamped rosters, familiar result.

Devin Vassell scored 13 points, M.J. Walker added 12 and Florida State upset No. 6 Florida 63-51 on Sunday, extending its series winning streak to six.

The Seminoles (1-1) avoided their first 0-2 start since 2000 thanks to suffocating defense that forced the rival Gators (1-1) into 16 turnovers and a woeful shooting performance. Florida was 14 of 50 from the field, including 4 of 22 from three-point range.

"We're both playing with a lot of inexperienced players, a lot of first-year guys," Florida State Coach Leonard Hamilton said. "I'm sure they're trying to find themselves and we're trying to find ourselves as well."

Florida's football team scored more points (56) than its basketball squad did this weekend.

"It can be a big wake-up call and it can show how this team can band together rather than splinter," Gators forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. said.

A six-point favorite at home, Florida expected some growing pains from a team that features graduate transfer Blackshear, three sophomores and five freshmen. The Gators clearly weren't ready to match Florida State's defensive intensity.

A sellout crowd witnessed Florida State take over late in the first half and really seize control after the break. The Gators went 10 minutes with just one field goal -- a dunk on an inbound play -- as Florida State pulled ahead 38-25 in the opening minutes of the second half. The Seminoles went up by 14 on Anthony Polite's three-pointer with 9:31 to play.

The Seminoles made 11 of their first 20 shots in the second half. They also finished with five blocked shots and eight steals.

"It's hard to run offense against them," Florida Coach Mike White said. "They extend as much as anyone in the country. They deny everything. They swarm to the ball. They put a lot of ball pressure on you. It's hard to run a bunch of sets."

Keyontae Johnson led the Gators with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Blackshear had 10 points and 13 rebounds, his second double-double in as many games this season.

Malik Osborne chipped in 10 points for Florida State.

Florida State had little to worry about down the stretch, a common occurrence against Florida in recent years. The Gators lost to FSU by 17 points in 2017 and by 21 in the season opener last year.

"We had a lot of hype behind our name, so it probably got to like some of the players," Johnson said. "Me as well, saying that we were a top-ranked team. This game can show us that we're really not that good. We've got room to improve."

NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 78, YOUNGSTOWN STATE 55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Jordan Nwora scored 21 points in Louisville's home opener.

The Cardinals (2-0) made the first 11 shots to jump out to a 24-8 lead. They then started the second half making seven of their first nine shots to put away the Penguins (1-1).

Steven Enoch added 17 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Louisville

Naz Bohannon led the Penguins with 14 points.

NO. 11 VIRGINIA 65, JAMES MADISON 34

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Mamadi Diakite had 19 points and 13 rebounds and Virginia used a 29-6 run spanning halftime to pull away.

The Cavaliers (2-0) led by just 22-20 until Kihei Clark's three3-pointer started a 9-0 burst for Virginia. A three-pointer by Darius Banks ended that, making it 31-23 at the half.

Braxton Key scored seven consecutive points for the Cavaliers. After Zach Jacobs' three-pointer for JMU, Virginia reeled off 13 more points to lead 51-26 with just under 12 minutes to play. Key finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds and, like Diakite, spent most of the last 10 minutes watching.

Matt Lewis led James Madison (1-1) with 14 points.

NO. 18 OHIO STATE 76,

MASSACHUSETTS-LOWELL 56

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Freshman D.J. Carton and Kaleb Wesson each had 13 points to lead the way for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes (2-0) got contributions throughout the lineup in the tuneup against the Atlantic East squad ahead of Wednesday night's matchup with No. 10 Villanova. Wesson also had 13 rebounds and five assists. Luther Muhammad added 11 points.

Obadiah Noel led Massachusetts-Lowell (1-2) with 15 points.

